Business Proposal Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the webtoon titled ‘The Office Blind Date’ by HaeHwa, ‘Business Proposal’ is a South Korean romantic comedy series created by Park Seon-ho, Han Sul-hee, and Hong Bo-hui. The narrative follows Ha-ri, who shows up for a blind date disguised as her friend in order to keep the latter’s suitor away. However, things get complicated when Ha-ri finds out that the suitor is none other than her own boss, Kang Tae-moo.

Like most K-dramas, ‘Business Proposal’ received much appreciation and love from fans and critics. This has helped the show garner a considerable following across the globe, making fans curious to know if there is a possibility for the series to continue after its inaugural run. So, if you wish to know more about the potential season 2, here is everything we can tell you!

Business Proposal Season 2 Release Date

‘Business Proposal’ season 1 released on February 28, 2022, on Netflix, with the season finale airing on April 5, 2022. The episodes premiered in South Korea on SBS before landing on the streaming giant the same day. The debut season consists of 12 episodes that have a runtime of 60 minutes each.

As for the sophomore season of the K-drama, here is all that we know. As of now, the original network has not come forward to make any official announcement regarding the future of the rom-com series. This means that there is no certainty yet as far as the second installment is concerned. If we take other K-dramas as a reference point, we are in for some disappointment as a majority of them get wrapped up in the first season itself. However, ‘Business Proposal’ has proven to be one of the high-performing non-English shows on Netflix.

Since the release of its first episode – which drew in 4.9% of South Korean viewers – the rom-com drama has shown steady growth in ratings and viewership. Moreover, being a part of Netflix’s streaming library means a large international audience. That usually translates to stronger demand from fans. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that we will get a renewal announcement anytime before the summer of 2022.

Although an unusual scenario, several K-dramas on Netflix have been given the green light for a second round. A recent example is ‘D.P.,’ which got the go-ahead for season 2 in December 2021. Furthermore, the fact that season 1 ends on an inconclusive note suggests that there is scope to continue the storyline. Taking all this into consideration, there is a chance of the series returning for another round. So, if the show is greenlit soon, we can expect ‘Business Proposal’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

Business Proposal Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the series is greenlit for the second round, the entire cast is likely to reprise their respective roles. The main stars Ahn Hyo-seop (Kang Tae-moo) and Kim Se-jeong (Shin Ha-ri) will undoubtedly retain their roles as the narrative of ‘Business Proposal’ revolves around their onscreen characters. Apart from them, other cast members who are expected to return for the potential season 2 are Seol In-ah (Jin Young-seo), Kim Min-kyu (Cha Sung-hoon), Lee Deok-hwa (Kang Da-goo), and Byungchan (Shin Ha-min).

Moreover, we should not rule out the possibility that new characters might be included in order to thicken the plot, provided the show returns with a second installment. So, we may get to see some fresh faces portraying important roles to keep the narrative interesting.

Business Proposal Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 1, Kang Tae-moo and Ha-ri are brought together under unusual circumstances, with the latter concealing her identity for quite some time. When the truth comes out about Ha-ri’s identity, the couple who accidentally fall in love are faced with a few hurdles. But they manage to find their way to each other anyway, much to the annoyance of Tae-moo’s grandfather, Da-goo. In the season finale, Ha-ri tries her best to win over Da-goo by keeping him company at the hospital. Afraid of losing Ha-ri, Tae-moo asks her to move to the United States with him and proposes to her.

If the series returns for a second round, the storyline is likely to pick up after the events of the first installment. We may get to see whether Ha-ri moves to the U.S. with Tae-moo or they settle on another plan. In addition, the couple may face some new challenges in their relationship, which could make their relationship stronger or break them apart. So, fans have a lot to look forward to if the show is greenlit.

Read More: Best KDramas on Netflix