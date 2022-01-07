Call Me Kat Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast, and Spoilers

As ‘Call Me Kat’ prepares to release its second season, we are psyched to see Kat, who has gotten herself into a romantic mess. She likes Oscar but her feelings for Max have also resurfaced. He also did a good job in comforting her when she needed him to. However, Oscar has also impressed her by taking a two hour trip to run errands for her. So now, we’re waiting to see how the rest of the story unfolds. To know more about the premiere of the second season, take a look at all the details we have on it!

Call Me Kat Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Call Me Kat’ season 2 episode 1 will release on January 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET on FOX. After the first episode, new episodes will begin to air on Thursdays at 9 pm ET. Every episode will have a runtime of around

Where to Watch Call Me Kat Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

The best way to catch the first episode of ‘Call Me Kat’ season 2 live and without any spoilers is to tune in to Fox at 8 pm ET on Saturday. Needless to say, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Fox’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, the show is also streaming on Hulu.

Call Me Kat Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘Call Me Kat’ will revolve around the cast of ‘Blossom.’ It will be a reunion session held over a celebrity charity golf tournament. In the meantime, Kat will get into a romantic crisis. Moreover, Kat’s cafe has completed its first anniversary so it might just work out well in the future. So we might see more of that unravel this season. In addition, Randi will keep investing in her love for photography. Now that she has broken up with Daniel, it is ought to work well for her. Phil and Sheila might end up dispensing bad advice for Kat.

Call Me Kat Season 2 Cast

The cast of ‘Call Me Kat’ season 2 will include Mayim Bialik, who plays Kat, a single woman in Louisville who runs a cat cafe after leaving her job as a lecturer at the University of Louisville. Swoosie Kurtz will return as Kat’s mother Sheila. Leslie Jordan will portray baker Phil. Kyla Pratt will essay the role of waitress Randi. Julian Grant will essay the role of bar owner Carter. Cheyenne Jackson will rejoin the cast as Kat’s former college flame Max. In Season 1, Vanessa Lachey and Lamorne Morris had recurring roles but they might be back this season in more significant roles.

