‘Call Me Kat’ is a sitcom based on the award-winning British series ‘Miranda.’ It revolves around Kat, a single woman in her late thirties, who quits her teaching job at the University of Louisville and opens a café for cats. When her college crush and good friend Max comes back to town, things start to change. Created by Darlene Hunt, the series first premiered in January 2021. Unfortunately, this show has not received a very enthusiastic response from the critics. The comedy series has been criticized for its uneven pacing, shallow characterization, weak direction, and editing. However, the viewers seem to have perceived it in a more favorable light. Although some viewers did not enjoy the humor, others liked how relatable Kat’s character is. They described Kat as a funny and flawed woman looking for love and acceptance. This mixed response has got us wondering if another season of the show is a possibility or not. Let’s find out!

Call Me Kat Season 2 Release Date

‘Call Me Kat’ season 1 released on January 3, 2021, on Fox, with the season wrapping up on March 25, 2021. The first season has 13 episodes with a running time of 21-22 minutes each.

With regard to the second season, here is all that you need to know. There is already a big question mark on the future of the series, considering the disappointing ratings and low viewership. While the first episode attracted 5.63 million viewers, the numbers started to drop consistently as the season progressed, with episode 11 recording the lowest at 1.76 million viewers. However, the figures picked up considerably with the following episode that raked in 2.32 million viewers, which gives us a glimmer of hope.

Not to forget that Miranda Hart from the original hit series ‘Miranda’ is also associated with this show. In fact, the original British series also gathered more viewers over the seasons. While 2.63 million viewers watched the first episode of ‘Miranda,’ the third season’s premiere drew more than 11.5 million people. Even shows like ‘Supernatural’ and ‘Parks and Recreation’ were off to an awkward start but eventually gained a massive following over the seasons.

It seems that the critics have pinned their hopes on the cast of ‘Call Me Kat,’ especially Mayim Bialik, to engage the audience. So we can say that the future looks hopeful if the series is given the go-ahead for season 2. If the show is renewed soon and the filming begins by late summer 2021, we can expect ‘Call Me Kat’ season 2 to release sometime in early 2022.

Call Me Kat Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The sitcom revolves around a few key characters. Kat (Mayim Bialik) is the protagonist who keeps swinging between a sense of fulfillment and loneliness. Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) is Kat’s mother who blames herself for Kat’s situation and tries to set her up with different men. Phil (Leslie Jordan) and Randi (Kyla Pratt) work at Kat’s cat-themed café. Max (Cheyenne Jackson) is Kat’s friend and old love interest, who works at the bar owned by Carter (Julian Gant). Other significant characters are Oscar (Christopher Rivas), Brigitte (Schuyler Helford), Tara Barnett (Vanessa Lachey), and Daniel (Lamorne Morris). If there is a season 4, we may see most of the actors mentioned above reprising their roles. We may also be introduced to some guest stars in the second season if the show is renewed.

Call Me Kat Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

By the end of season 1, Kat takes help from Max to impress her boyfriend, Oscar. However, things seem to be brewing between her and her old crush Max, and things get awkward repeatedly. When Kat takes too many sleeping pills, she accidentally sends an email to Max’s ex-girlfriend. This poses a threat to their friendship since his ex-girlfriend expresses her annoyance over the matter and breaks off communication with him. The final episode of the season marks the first anniversary of the cat cafe, but unfortunately, one of the oldest cats in the cafe dies. Therefore, the anniversary celebration is turned into a funeral.

If the show is renewed for the fourth season, we will see how things change between Kat and Max. Will Kat be able to hold on to her relationship with Oscar, or will Max’s presence in her life complicate things? Kat’s mother seems never to let go of an opportunity to meddle in her life, which is bound to cause more chaos in her life. Also, there is never a dull moment in Kat’s life with Randi and Phil around. Therefore, a new season will bring along more adventures from this group of people.

Read More: Call Me Kat Filming Locations