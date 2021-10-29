Call My Agent: Bollywood Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ is a comedy-drama that revolves around a group of movie-star agents as they try to keep their Mumbai-based agency, Art, afloat after the death of its owner. Based on the French series ‘Call My Agent!’ and directed by Shaad Ali, the Hindi-language show focuses on the chaotic and fast-paced world of showbiz.

‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ is an interesting and entertaining look at the hectic and competitive business side of Bollywood. The show explores the personal and professional lives of the agents, the eccentricities of renowned actors, and the desperation of wide-eyed newcomers. Naturally, many wonder if this star-studded comedy will return for a second round. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ season 2.

Call My Agent: Bollywood Season 2 Release Date

‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ premiered in its entirety on October 29, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 39-49 minutes each.

Well, what’s up with season 2 of the show? As of now, there is no official information regarding the renewal of ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ for a second season. It seems as though Netflix is waiting to see how well the show’s inaugural run performs before deciding its future. However, we believe that ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ absolutely requires season 2 in order to resolve several important story arcs from season 1.

Additionally, the finale of season 1 hints that a second season is bound to come, sooner or later. “This is the intermission of our lives. And hopefully, the second half will be better than the first half. Like a super hit film,” states Amal, as season 1 concludes. We think this indicates that season 2 is definitely a part of the show’s future.

If the show gets recommissioned soon and things go as planned, we should be seeing season 2 sometime next year. Keeping in mind the time required for filming and postproduction, we expect ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q3 2022. We hope we won’t have to wait too long before Netflix officially renews the show!

Call My Agent: Bollywood Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show gets the go-ahead for a second season, we expect the original cast to reprise their roles. This includes Rajat Kapoor as Monty Behl, Aahana Kumra as Amal Ahmed, Ayush Mehra as Mehershad Sodawala, and Soni Razdan as Treasa Matthews.

Also likely to reprise their roles are Anuschka Sawhney as Jasleen, Merenla Imsong as Nancy, Aban Deohans as Stuti, Priyasha Bhardwaj as Sonia, Suchitra Pillai as Suchitra, Raghav Lekhi as Sid, and Rohan Joshi as Jignesh.

We also expect more celebrity cameos in season 2. Thus, we might again see Jackie Shroff, Farah Khan, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal alongside the main cast. Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, and Nandita Das might guest star again if the show gets a second season.

Call My Agent: Bollywood Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 sees Monty, Amal, Mehershad, and Treasa struggling to manage their debt-ridden agency. The agents encounter several fiascos as they clash head-on with each other whilst securing roles for famous actors. Suchitra kicks Monty out of the house for cheating on her. Jasleen catches Amal kissing another girl at a party. Mehershad and Nancy acknowledge their mutual romantic attraction. The agency heads towards bankruptcy and faces legal repercussions for its misuse of funds.

Season 2, if greenlit, will likely delve into how the agency tackles its financial doom and looming legal battles. We also expect it to look more deeply at the lives of the agents. The fate of Amal and Jasleen’s complicated romance will be revealed. Whether or not Monty reconciles with Suchitra and Sid will possibly be an important storyline. We hope that a second season will resolve all of the plot lines that made us so anxious in season 1!

