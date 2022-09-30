Call of the Night Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Kotoyama’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Yofukashi no Uta’ or ‘Call of the Night’ is a romantic supernatural anime that follows Kou Yamori, an average middle schooler who is tired of his mundane life and is desperately looking for some purpose in life. As he walks the lonesome street at night, he accidentally encounters a mysterious girl named Nazuna Nanakusa. As they spend their time together, she introduces Kou to the magic of the night and makes him aware of its magical sway. However, Kou soon learns that Nazuna is no ordinary girl but a vampire who could offer him an escape from his mundane life.

But if he plans to become a vampire, Kou must first fall in love with her. Despite being not that popular when it was first released, the romantic anime surpassed other shows and became a huge success. It was praised by critics and anime fans alike for its immersive storytelling and brilliant character development. After the inconclusive ending of its first installment, viewers are now curious about the show’s future. In case you wish to learn more about the same, then we have got you covered.

Call of the Night Season 2 Release Date

‘Call of the Night’ season 1 premiered on July 8, 2022, and concluded just a little under three months later on September 29, 2022. The first installment of the anime comprises thirteen episodes each with a runtime of about 22 minutes approximately.

As far as the second season of the show is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. Studio LIDENFILMS is yet to officially greenlit the show for another installment. Although there are no comments by any other company involved in its production, we can still look at other factors to make an educated guess. The first season of the show adapts five out of thirteen already published volumes of Kotoyama’s manga series. It means the creators have more than enough material for at least one more installment.

Furthermore, the release of the show has also increased the sales of the manga series, which is a huge plus when it comes to anime renewals. In addition to all this, the show has a very high rating on Myanimelist which is exceptional for a romantic anime. The critics have also praised the show and the reviews on most online platforms are also positive. Therefore, the renewal of the anime is just a matter of time. Assuming the show gets greenlit for production in the coming months, we can expect ‘Call of the Night’ season 2 to premiere sometime in early 2024.

Call of the Night Season 2 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In season 2, Kou will continue to struggle with the complex identity crisis where he must decide if he plans to become a vampire or not. While the decision confuses her, Anko will continue to find vampires to eliminate them for good. It turns out that her father was seduced by a vampire, which affected her parents’ relationship. After their tragic death in an accident, Anko was left to fend for herself and eventually decided to become a vampire hunter to take revenge.

Meanwhile, Nazuna will also come to terms with her romantic feelings for Kou and will eventually seek the help of Haka to help her navigate her complicated love life. While all of this is going on, Kou will learn that his friend Mahiru might be in danger from the vampire Kiku, who appears to have evil intentions regarding him. With Anko determined to kill them, Nazuna and her vampire friends will have to think deeply and look at their past to figure out how she killed the teacher vampire.

