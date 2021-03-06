Set in the 1950s and 60s in the East End of London, ‘Call the Midwife’ is a period drama television series that centers around a group of midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House. They are trying to do the best they can for the community, given the medical issues and lack of facilities. Created by Heidi Thomas, the show first released in the UK on January 15, 2012, on BBC One.

Following the overwhelming response, the show was released in the US on September 30, 2012, where it continues to air on the PBS network. The series has impressed the critics with its social commentary, time-appropriate set pieces, and brilliant performances for nine seasons. Naturally, the fans want to know if there will be a season 10. Well, we are here to answer that!

Call the Midwife Season 10 Release Date

‘Call the Midwife’ season 9 premiered on March 29, 2020, on PBS, with the final episode airing on May 17, 2020. Ahead of its US release, the season landed in the home country (the UK) on January 5, 2020, on BBC One. The ninth season consists of eight episodes that run for 60-90 minutes each. A Christmas special episode released on December 25, 2020.

With regards to the tenth run of the series, here is what we know. The network ordered season 10 on August 18, 2020. Although a new season usually begins airing in January in the UK, that has not been the case with season 10 due to production delays caused by COVID-19. For this reason, the upcoming season comprises seven episodes instead of the usual eight.

The tenth season wrapped up filming on February 19, 2021. In normal circumstances, the series films in the warmer months of the year, including the Christmas special episodes. However, the team had to face unexpected challenges since the filming of season 10 was carried out in winter, including scenes set in the summertime. Given the delay, the upcoming season is bound to release later than usual, possibly in the summer. Therefore, we can expect ‘Call the Midwife’ season 10 to release sometime in mid-2021.

The period drama had already been recommissioned for season 11 by BBC on March 3, 2019. Therefore, fans can be reassured that there is more to come.

Call the Midwife Season 10 Cast: Who can be in it?

The regular cast members on the show can be expected to return. This includes Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Linda Bassett (Nurse Phyllis Crane), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), and Leonie Elliott (Nurse Lucille Anderson). We may also see Stephen McGann (Dr. Patrick Turner), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril) reprising their roles.

The series would be incomplete without Helen George (Nurse Beatrix “Trixie” Franklin), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Daniel Laurie (Reggie Buckle), and Cliff Parisi (Frederick “Fred” Buckle). Unfortunately, Jennifer Kirby will not be seen in season 10 since she has decided to exit the show. Accordingly, her character, Nurse Valerie Dyer, has been written out of the storyline. However, we may see a few new faces in the upcoming season.

Call the Midwife Season 10 Plot: What can it be About?

After nine seasons and a Christmas special episode, here is what has happened till now. Dr. Kevin McNulty’s drug addiction is discovered, and Dr. Turner and Shelagh offer their support. Gloria returns once again, and she is pregnant almost at full term. You may remember that she has already gone through several miscarriages, so it is natural for her to be as anxious as she is. Nurse Trixie goes speed-dating, but it does not turn out to be what she had hoped for.

Sister Monica Joan suffers a fall and is rushed to the hospital. Seeing how things turn out for her, Nurse Lucille plans to bring her back to Nonnatus House. We also know that Nonnatus House is on thin ice since the rented facility may only be available for another 12 months. Valerie is broken after the death of her grandmother and needs to process the tragedy. Since Poplar holds too many memories of her grandmother, Valerie seems to need time away from the neighborhood.

As for the tenth season, we will get to see whether there is a chance for Dr. Kevin to get back to work or not. The Order will have to deal with the threat of losing the building and plan ahead if they want to continue serving the families in Poplar. Therefore, season 10 might showcase how the nuns and nurses at Nonnatus House address this issue. Heidi Thomas revealed that the upcoming season would touch upon the changing social and legal attitudes about abortion and homosexuality since both were legalized by 1967. The series may also include England’s World Cup victory in 1966.

