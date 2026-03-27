Does Camila Morrone Have Tattoos in Real Life?

Netflix’s ‘Something Very Bad is Going to Happen‘ poses a life-or-death question for its protagonists as they prepare for their wedding day. The story focuses on Rachel, who travels with her fiancé, Nicky, to his family’s cabin, Somerhouse, where they are to get married at the end of the week. Despite it being a happy event for Rachel, she can’t shake off the feeling of dread that has enveloped her. Over the course of eight episodes, we discover exactly why she feels that way and what the future holds for her. The character serves as the audience’s entry point into the supernatural tale, and everything about her becomes a piece of the puzzle that unravels the whole thing, including the many tattoos on her body. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rachel’s Tattoos are Specific to Her Character

In ‘Something Very Bad is Going to Happen,’ actress Camila Morrone has several tattoos all over her body, most visibly on her arms, hands, and her back. These tattoos are unique to her character, and the actress doesn’t seem to have any ink on her body. She has received fake tattoos for her other roles, like the 2024 romantic heist movie, ‘Marmalade.’ In the film, as well, her tattoos were picked out to serve the character, reflect who she is, and where she comes from. The same is true for the character of Rachel, whose ambiguous past is reflected in her choices.

The idea for the tattoos came, in part, from the show’s creator, Haley Z. Boston. Morrone revealed that she looked towards Boston as the inspiration for Rachel. In bringing the character from the page to the screen, the actress was looking for something that grounds her in reality and makes her feel more real, especially considering all the supernatural elements that surround her. Since the story comes from the mind of Boston, Morrone studied the writer, particularly getting influenced by wit and sarcasm to give Rachel a similar sense of vibe.

Morrone also noted that Boston has several tattoos, with each ink reflecting a different part of the writer’s personality and history. The actress borrowed inspiration from Boston. It is not confirmed whether Rachel was given the same tattoos as the showrunner, but the meaning behind them is certainly influenced by Boston’s choices. For Morrone, the tattoos became something to help her slip into the character and understand who she really is. It most likely also helped her develop the character’s backstory, which would feed further into how she reacts to the revelations that change her life, for better or for worse.

Read More: Is Something Very Bad is Going to Happen a True Story? Is Rachel Based on a Real Person?