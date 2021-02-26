‘Canine Intervention’ is a docuseries that captures Jas Leverette’s interaction with dogs and their owners who are in desperate need of help. In each episode, he tries to fix the behavioral and obedience issues of the dogs, as he demonstrates to his audience that no such problems are unfixable. The Oakland dog trainer has been working with dogs for a long time and is adept at fixing behavioral patterns that are posing problems for the owners and the dogs themselves.

If you are also fascinated by the show and are conjecturing when will ‘Canine Intervention’ return with season 2, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!

Canine Intervention Season 2 Release Date

‘Canine Intervention’ season 1 was dropped in its entirety on Netflix on February 24, 2021. It consists of six episodes with a runtime of 24-36 minutes each. As far as season 2 of the show is concerned, there is no official renewal as of yet. ‘Canine Intervention’ has been receiving a massive public backlash for the training methods of Jas, even before season 1 was released. Dog lovers claimed that the show was giving a platform to animal abuse and are therefore promoting animal cruelty. Although season 1 was released in spite of the backlash, there is no way of knowing how things will turn out for season 2.

The controversy, reportedly, is due to Jas’s punishment-based training methods. There is even a Change.org petition collecting signatures, calling for the cancellation of the show. If the campaign against the show gathers more support from viewers, dog trainers, and animal lovers worldwide, the upcoming season might even get canceled. However, if the public outrage for the show dies out, then ‘Canine Intervention’ will probably return with season 2 in early 2022.

Canine Intervention Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Canine Intervention’ stars Jas Leverette, a dog trainer from Oakland, California, who helps dogs with behavioral issues using the Cali K9 Method. Jas believes that most of the dog issues are usually because of human error and never the dog’s own fault. He started his career in animal training by working with horses but later went on to train hundreds of dogs. Jas has now worked with service dogs, sports dogs, companion dogs, and law enforcement dogs. Jas strongly believes that by working with dogs and changing their lives, he can change the owner’s life as well, which will eventually create harmony between the two.

Canine Intervention Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Canine Intervention’ season 1 shows Jas dealing with his canine clients using his unique and effective training techniques. It brings some very violent dogs with severe behavioral and obedience issues to our screens. Some of the owners even express how difficulties in training their dogs have been straining their personal relationships. Jas stresses the importance of adapting to their dogs because the dogs are also adapting to their respective owners. He then uses his world-renowned techniques to work with the dogs and sort their behavioral issues.

By helping the dogs, he attempts to help fix their relationship with their owners. Season 2 of ‘Canine Intervention’ is also likely to capture Jas’s interaction with troubled dogs and their stressed-out owners. He will probably work with pets with even more complex obedience issues. It will be interesting to see if Jas uses his present-day techniques or invents a new method to treat his new canine clients. In light of the criticism of his training methods, Jas might even try a different approach for season 2.

Read More: Best Reality TV Series on Netflix Right Now