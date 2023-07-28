Captain Fall Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Created by Jon Iver Helgaker, Jonas Torgersen, and Joel Trussell, ‘Captain Fall’ is an adult-animated crime comedy series. The story follows the eponymous Captain Jonathan Fall (Jason Ritter), an idealistic and naive maritime captain who unknowingly becomes involved in an international smuggling and human trafficking operation. After graduating at the bottom of his class, Jonathan has little choice about what job he can get. Meanwhile, following the arrest of the previous captain, the secret mastermind of the entire operation decides to try a new approach and hire the worst and most gullible captain to serve on the Caribbean Queen. As it turns out, Jonathan perfectly fits the criteria. After his appointment, the smugglers secretly start maintaining a file implicating Jonathan in all their crimes.

Following its release, ‘Captain Fall’ has received mostly positive responses. It has drawn much praise for satirical and absurd humor, casting, and plot. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season of ‘Captain Fall,’ we got you covered.

Will Captain Fall Season 2 Happen?

‘Captain Fall’ season 1 premiered on July 28, 2023, on Netflix. It comprises 10 episodes of 26-28-minute runtime. As for season 2, this is what we know.

In 2020, Netflix originally ordered 20 episodes of ‘Captain Fall,’ to be released in two parts. Given that the first season contains 10 episodes, the upcoming season 2 will comprise the other ten episodes. Helgaker and Torgersen are most known for creating the Norwegian comedy series ‘Vikingane’ or ‘Norsemen;’ ‘Captain Fall’ marks the expansion of their professional relationship with Netflix. Trussell (‘Electric City’) joined the project as an executive producer.

Helgaker and Torgersen originally approached Netflix with the idea of developing ‘Captain Fall’ as a live-action series, but the streaming giant suggested that they do it as an animated show instead. “At first it was a bit difficult to wrap our heads around, but I think now we are thankful for doing it animated because it’s pretty much limitless,” Torgersen said in an interview with Variety.

Helgaker added, “We co-produce ‘Norsemen’ as well, and when you are both producer and creative, in the back of your head it’s always: ‘that’s gonna be expensive,’ ‘that’s gonna be problematic,’ ‘we can’t do this, we can’t do that.’ You limit yourself because you know the consequences. But in animation, and when you’re doing a big show like this is turning out to be, the creative freedom is like nothing else.”

Describing the show, Helgaker said that it was as if “’The Love Boat,’ ‘Ozark.’ and ‘Truman Show’ had a cartoon baby.” He also cited the iconic ‘The Adventures of Tintin’ comics by Belgian cartoonist Hergé and the 1999 film ’The Iron Giant’ as the sources of inspiration for the animation style.

The first season of ‘Captain Fall’ ends somewhat abruptly. Agent Steel (Christopher Meloni) infiltrates the Caribbean Queen and erroneously deduces that Jonathan is the mastermind behind everything that goes on board the ship. He even finds the file that the ship’s crew has been maintaining on Jonathan on the orders of their boss, Mr. Tyrant (Anthony Carrigan). Liza (Lesley-Ann Brandt), one of the officers on the ship, finds out about the breach but a bit too late. As the season ends, Steel and Jonathan encounter each other, with neither knowing what exactly the other person is trying to say.

In season 2, Jonathan will likely realize his terrible predicament. His brother, Tanner (Adam DeVine), may reveal what he overheard during a telephonic conversation between Liza and Pedro (Alejandro Edda), another officer on the Caribbean Queen. Jonathan will probably go to jail, where attempts on his life will be made. Liza might have to make a critical choice about her future. As it’s likely that the following 10 episodes have already been developed, we can expect ‘Captain Fall’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q1 2024.

