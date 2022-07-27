Car Masters Rust to Riches Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches‘ revolves around the Temecula, California-based Gotham Garage and its crew as they build fascinating cars out of salvaged and almost unusable parts. Interestingly, unlike most other reality series, the show rarely focuses on inter-personal relationships and drama between cast members. Instead, it offers a window into the inner workings of the garage, as we witness the crew putting their brilliant minds and skills together to create four-wheeled beauties. Besides, apart from the manufacturing process, we also get a sneak peek into how each car is sold for a handsome profit.

Right from its premiere on September 14, 2018, ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches’ managed to garner quite a significant viewer base. Moreover, with a scarcity of car-themed reality shows on Netflix, it was pretty easy for such an in-depth series to win over fans. Nevertheless, with season 4 now behind us, fans are clamoring to know if Netflix has greenlighted the series for a fifth outing. Let’s find out, shall we?

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 5 Release Date

‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches’ season 4 premiered on July 27, 2022, on Netflix. The season consists of eight exciting episodes, each with an average runtime of 33 to 38 minutes.

As far as season 5 is concerned, we are sorry to inform you that Netflix is yet to announce it officially. However, fans should not let this get them down, as by no means does it mean that the show is canceled. Viewers should note that show’s renewal is based on several criteria, including its viewer base, critical reception, and the amount of money it makes for the network. Thankfully, ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches’ ticks all three boxes and has been widely praised for its authentic yet thrilling narrative. Thus, there is a good chance for Netflix to renew the show in the near future. If ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches’ is greenlit for season 5, we can expect it to release around August 2023.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 5 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches ‘ revolves around Gotham Garage and its talented crew as they take on old broken-down vehicles and restore them to their glory days. Thus, in the event of a possible season five, we can surely expect the owner of Gotham Garage, Mark Towle, to make an appearance. Interestingly, handling such a massive business alone is next to impossible, and Mike is helped by a dedicated crew that consists of mechanics, Constance Nunes and Michael ‘Caveman’ Pyles, machinist, and fabricator Tony Quinones, and last but not least, Shawn Pilot of ‘Three Kings‘ fame, who brokers deals and finds the right buyers for the completed cars. Since all these people are integral to Gotham Garage, they are bound to make an appearance if the series returns for a fifth outing.

Interestingly, towards the end of season 4, Mark decides to take his company to the next level and ends up inviting businessman and online vehicle auction website owner, Nick Smith, to join the business. In turn, Nick brings two experienced fabricators, Brian and Jake, who have experience with luxury vehicles. Thus, if a possible season five is in the works, we can rightfully expect Nick, Brian, and Jake, to play an essential part in the narrative, while the show might introduce some other new faces.

