‘Carnival Row’ is a fantasy drama where mythological and mysterious creatures leave their uninhabitable homes to occupy the soothing expanse of The Burgue. But life brings its own challenges for them as there is severe racial discrimination dominating the atmosphere. The creatures now must struggle to peacefully cohabit The Burgue with their oppressors. Created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, ‘Carnival Row’ is returning to the screen with another season, and here’s everything we know about it.

Carnival Row Season 2 Release Date

‘Carnival Row’ Season 1 premiered in its entirety on August 30, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video. It comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 50-67 minutes each. Audiences opened their hearts to the show because of its creative tropes and intricate storylines involving mythology.

As far as the next season goes, here’s what we deduced. In July 2019, Amazon renewed ‘Carnival Row’ for another season. Its production accordingly commenced in November the same year with the team planning to extensively film on locations besides using studios in the Czech Republic. Helena Bezděk Fraňková, director of the Czech Film Fund, said, “‘Carnival Row’ represents the most amount that foreign filmmakers have ever spent in the Czech Republic and has earned a significant incentive for both seasons filmed.”

The stories of The Burgue are far from over. Orlando Bloom, @CaraDelevingne, @TheDavidGyasi, @TamzinMerchant and more of your favorites are now in production on Season 2 of #CarnivalRow. pic.twitter.com/Y5q8627D9Q — Carnival Row (@CarnivalRow) November 11, 2019

Unfortunately, the shooting stopped in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from that, creator Travis Beacham has left the show because of creative differences. Marc Guggenheim will also not be continuing as the showrunner as he is busy with other projects. Erik Oleson will come forward as the executive producer and new showrunner.

Filming for the second season resumed soon enough and was successfully wrapped up in August 2020 in the Czech Republic. Since production has already been completed, the show might drop on television soon. The creators have not released a specific premiere date as of now, but if everything runs smoothly, we can expect ‘Carnival Row’ season 2 to release sometime in later 2021.

Carnival Row Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The cast of Carnival Row is led by Orlando Bloom, who plays Rycroft Philostrate (“Philo”), an Inspector of the Burgue Constabulary, investigating a dark secret. Cara Delevingne essays the role of Vignette Stonemoss, a fae and Philo’s former lover who believed that he was dead after a war. Orlando and Cara are certainly reprising their respective roles in the upcoming season.

Simon McBurney is Runyon Millworthy, a human street performer and master of a mythological artform. David Gyasi portrays Agreus Astrayon, a wealthy faun whose existence is disapproved by Burgue high society. Tamzin Merchant plays Imogen Spurnrose, an heiress who becomes involved with Agreus for survival. These actors are expected to occupy more footage as their characters will be crucial to the plot this season.

Other cast members include Karla Crome as Tourmaline Larou, Jared Harris as Absalom Breakspear, Arty Froushan as Jonah Breakspear, Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear, Caroline Ford as Sophie Longerbane, and many more. Almost all the major cast members are returning for season 2. New actors might also join the cast since it is extremely likely for the series to accommodate new characters.

Carnival Row Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the last season, we see Jonah and Sophie form a collusion. Vignette and Philo try to fight the power while forging out a new life on Carnival Row, which contains all magical creatures. It is also an important place for Philo as he explores his half-faerie personal history.

The new season will most probably showcase Fae standing up against Jonah and Sophie. This will definitely initiate a flurry of emotions bordering on rush, chaos, and love. Season 2 will additionally provide answers to what has happened with Imogen and Agreus after they escaped The Burgue. There will also be a new pixie race from another part of the Carnival Row world which will be amazing to witness!

