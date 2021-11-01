Carnival Row Season 2: When is the Show Coming Back?

Amazon Prime Video’s neo-noir fantasy series ‘Carnival Row’ centers around the life of Vignette Stonemoss, a fae who escapes from the enemy-occupied homeland of Anoun to the tumultuous Republic of Burgue. Based on a film script titled ‘A Killing on Carnival Row’ by Travis Beacham, the show is created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham and blends a gritty suspenseful narrative with mesmerizing fantasy elements. The show progresses through the unforeseen events that happen to Vignette as she gets involved with her boyfriend Philo, who she believed to be dead in the war.

Upon its premiere in August 2019, ‘Carnival Row’ was moderately received by the critics who criticized the show’s irregular pace and storytelling. Audiences on the other hand received the series well, appreciating the inventiveness the show displays to merge fantasy and a relevant social commentary. As the first season ends with doors open for new possibilities, admirers of the show have been impatient for the next installment for Vignette and Philo’s next adventures. Here’s everything we know about ‘Carnival Row’ season 2!

Carnival Row Season 2 Release Date

‘Carnival Row’ season 1 landed in its entirety on August 30, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video. The first season consists of eight episodes with a runtime between 50-67 minutes each. As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know.

On July 27, 2019, Amazon greenlit ‘Carnival Row’ for a second season, ahead of the Season 1 premiere. The production of season 2 began later that year, on November 11, 2019, in the Czech Republic. Upon completing the majority of the filming, the production was stalled on March 12, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Once the Czech Republic reopened the country for production, the filming was restarted and went on till August 2020. The filming of the show was restarted again in May 2021 to shoot the portions of Orlando Bloom (Philo), who was unavailable for a part of the first schedule due to his paternal duties. The filming was finally wrapped on September 16, 2021.

A peek behind the scenes to celebrate our last day of production on Season 2 of #CarnivalRow! ✨ pic.twitter.com/kTrIqxm0YM — Carnival Row (@CarnivalRow) September 16, 2021

Prior to the production of the second season, co-creator Travis Beacham left the show apparently due to creative differences. Erik Oleson is the showrunner of the second season as season 1 showrunner Marc Guggenheim stepped down from the position due to other engagements. Taking these changes and the ambitious post-production into account, fans of the show have a long road ahead, as we expect ‘Carnival Row’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

Carnival Row Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

We will see the majority of the principal cast returning to ‘Carnival Row’ season 2, including Cara Delevingne (Vignette Stonemoss), Orlando Bloom (Rycroft Philostrate AKA Philo), Tamzin Merchant (Imogen Spurnrose), and David Gyasi (Agreus Astrayon). We can expect Karla Crome (Tourmaline Larou), Simon McBurney (Runyon Millworthy), Andrew Gower (Ezra Spurnrose), Caroline Ford (Sophie Longerbane), and Arty Froushan (Jonah Breakspear) to essay their respective roles in season 2.

Jared Harris (Absalom Breakspear) and Indira Varma (Piety Breakspear) will not be returning for the second season as their respective characters’ fates are sealed in the first season. Jamie Harris, who portrays the recurring role of Sergeant Dombey is promoted to the main cast for season 2.

Carnival Row Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

The season 1 finale of ‘Carnival Row’ unravels the mystery behind the murders that terrifies Carnival Row. Absalom confesses to Philo that he is his father, but keeps it as a secret from Piety, his wife. The murders that happened earlier in the season are revealed to be under the command of Piety, who believes in a prophecy that Philo will come into great powers. Absalom tries to pacify his wife, but a frustrated Piety kills him. She captures Vignette and starts to threaten her to reveal about Philo. Piety’s interrogation is interrupted by Philo himself, who fights the Dark Asher monster. Meanwhile, Vignette kills Piety and restores peace in the streets.

The second season will start with the aftermath of Piety’s death and Philo’s acceptance of his half-fae identity as he joins the other faes in the ghetto. Even though he makes a decision to acknowledge his fae origin, he is still confused and turbulent regarding his identity crisis.

In an interview given to EW, former showrunner Marc Guggenheim talked about what’s in store for Philo in the second season. “The trick for Philo is, it’s not, unfortunately, as simple as him embracing the fact that he’s fae. To the fae, he’s not really fae. He’s a half-blood. So, he basically is a man without a country. You know, he’s not human enough for the humans, but he’s not fae enough for the fae. He kind of exists in this sort of status Twilight Zone. So that’s another thing that he’ll be wrestling with in season 2,” he said.

Philo’s conflicts will have a new dimension with Vignette on his side. It will be interesting to see how Philo and Vignette will manage to move forward with the emotional challenges faced by Philo in between. Season 2 is also expected to expand the complicated relationship of Jonah and Sophie after Piety’s disclosure that they are half-siblings. Imogen and Agreus are on a sail to the faraway lands, which we will see more of in season 2.

Read More: Shows Like Carnival Row