Case Bruton: Where is Temptation Island Cast Member Now?

Case Bruton of Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’ was one of the tempters who was present in the women’s villa to try and sway them. From the very start, he made a lasting impression with his calm personality, loyalty, and willingness to navigate through the emotional rollercoaster of the show. He was notably supportive and understanding in times of turmoil, especially for Tayler. Although his time on the island was marked with a major hiccup, his personality remained intriguing. What stood out most to the viewers was his ability to maintain his self-respect and speak about his stance openly without fear.

Case Bruton’s Journey Was a Blend of Patience and Emotional Depth

When Case arrived on the island, he was instantly attracted to Tayler’s warm energy and wanted to get to know her better. Although he was nervous and not the first choice as her date, they started to interact. He felt she had a very open nature and was down-to-earth. Even when she was venting about her relationship, he acknowledged that little things matter in a relationship and supported her in any way he could. While Case was intrigued by their connection, he always remained mindful and gave her space, ensuring he did not overstep his boundaries.

Case also decided to give her the space to explore other potential connections. However, during the first elimination, he disclosed his feeling that he might hinder her chances to explore bonds with other singles from the villa. Ultimately, he chose to eliminate himself, which really upset Tayler since she wanted to give him a chance. However, in a surprising twist of events, he returned to the island, expressing that he was still not done exploring their connection. Despite the grand gesture, things did not work out between them, much to his dismay, and he finally left the island after the last eliminations.

Case is a Former Athlete and is Immersed in His Entrepreneurial Venture

Case has carved out a remarkable path for himself in both the sports and business worlds. His journey started at Concordia University Irvine in 2013, where he pursued his Bachelor’s degree in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services. He graduated in 2017 with Summa Cum Laude and was honored as the Business Marketing Student of the Year. During his time here, he was actively involved in the Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society and was a Student Leadership Representative from September 2016. In the following month, the 30-year-old stepped into his role as a Science Tutor here and served in both these positions until June 2017. What highlighted his zeal for stepping up the ladder of success was the number of positions he worked for during his time at the university.

In March 2017, Case joined the Cole | McKnight Group as a Sales Marketing Assistant Intern for 4 months. Simultaneously, the TV personality also started pursuing his Master’s in Business and Management at the University of Nottingham and achieved the degree in 2018 with merit. However, his love for Basketball finally led him to a professional career as an athlete. In 2018, he signed up with the Leicester Warriors Basketball team and played as a professional athlete until March 2018. In September, he joined the Hapoel Migdal Haemek team based in Israel and played for them till June 2019. Continuing his career in international Basketball, he joined Joniskis Delikatesas in Lithuania in September 2020. After leaving the team in January 2021, Case decided to dabble his feet into other career prospects.

Case then joined Cross Country Mortgage as a Branch Disclosure specialist from June to October. However, he could not seem to escape his passion for sports, so he joined Maccabi Karmie’el immediately and was a champ for them until January 2022. It was during this time he decided to play for Elizur Ito Ashkelon till May 2022. What showcases his love for Basketball more is the fact that he is currently the President/head coach at MicBirn Hoops and has been serving in this position since August 2019. Further taking it up a notch in his professional journey, he founded BirnsCo in October 2022 and holds the CEO position. Here, Case works on developing and sourcing products for B2B and B2C sales. From leading a marketing team to developing sales strategy, his skills are truly unending.

Case is Currently Leading a Fulfilling Life Surrounded by His Loved Ones

In February 2025, Case was featured with his mom, Marci, in a Mazda commercial, which was also screened during the Academy Awards. Sharing this emotional and proud moment, he expressed how much it truly meant to let the world know that she is his biggest pillar of support. In July 2024, he first visited the city of love, Paris, France, and then traveled to Rome and Venice in Italy with his mother. From taking rides on a gondola together to exploring the rich, vibrant culture of the cities, they had a fabulous time worth reminiscing about. Aside from this, he also maintains a very close bond with his father and frequently refers to him with adoration as his “old man.”

Case also shares several cherishable moments with him, especially when the duo indulges in occasional jamming sessions with their guitars. The 30-year-old is also a dutiful older brother to his sister, Caitlin Bruton. Apart from this, he maintains an amicable bond with his cousin Pierce and uncle. He often jokes about how all of them resemble each other so much. Besides his familial life, he is also a very loyal friend and never misses a chance to appreciate Mike Hauser, who has been his best friend for several years now. They often embark on journeys together to fish and even have their own YouTube channel, 805AnglingBrothers. Here, they proudly showcase their skills and fishing journey across California.

