‘Castlevania’ is an adult animated television series based on the eponymous Japanese video game series by Konami. The show is set in Wallachia, where vampire Count Dracula unleashes his wrath on the people since his wife is killed after being falsely accused of witchcraft. Monster hunter Trevor Belmont takes on the task of combating the terror and is aided by magician Sypha Belnades and Dracula’s son Alucard.

Created by Warren Ellis, the series premiered on July 7, 2017, on Netflix. It is considered to be one of the most successful animated shows on the streaming platform. Season 3 was very well received by the critics who have praised it for its animation, writing, and story building. It is not surprising that the die-hard fans are waiting to hear about the future of the show. Here is what we know about ‘Castlevania’ season 4!

Castlevania Season 4 Release Date

‘Castlevania’ season 3 released in its entirety on March 5, 2020, on Netflix. The third season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 22-31 minutes each.

As for the fourth season, here is what you need to know. Netflix announced the show’s renewal for its fourth installment on March 27, 2020. The renewal announcement was made only a few weeks after season 3 debuted, which seemed natural, considering the unresolved note on which the third season ends.

Season 4 is slated for a 2021 release, but an exact date has not been announced. If we look at the release schedule for the first three seasons, there is a gap of about 15-16 months before a new season is released. The intricate and detailed animation work justifies this. Taking this into account, we should expect the wait to last till the end of summer or the fall of 2021. The executive producer Adi Shankar is also working on the series ‘Devil May Cry,’ which could extend the waiting time. Therefore, we can expect ‘Castlevania’ season 4 to release sometime in late 2021.

Sir Mirror has some Castlevania news, reply with 👏 to summon him from his box… pic.twitter.com/XdCPlTsAQM — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 27, 2020

Although fans are already making requests for the fifth season, Ellis has been working on season 4 with the assumption that there may not be another season. It is reported that even if the show is renewed for a fifth season, Ellis won’t be a part of it, considering the allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Therefore, he is focused on bringing the storyline to a “partial conclusion” at the end of season 4.

Castlevania Season 4 Voice Cast: Who is in it?

The following actors will return to lend their voices to their respective characters: Richard Armitage (Trevor Belmont), Alejandra Reynoso (Sypha Belnades), James Callis (Adrian “Alucard” Tepes), Theo James (Hector), Jaime Murray (Carmilla), Jessica Brown Findlay (Lenore), Adetokumboh M’Cormack (Isaac), Ivana Miličević (Striga), Bill Nighy (Saint Germain), and Yasmine Al Massri (Morana).

There is a chance we may see Dracula and Lisa Tepes in the upcoming season; therefore, Graham McTavish and Emily Swallow may voice these characters again. Even though Sumi and Taka are killed by Alucard, we would not be surprised to see them in flashbacks as well. In that case, Rila Fukushima (Sumi) and Toru Uchikado (Taka) may lend their voices to these characters once more. New voice actors may join the voice cast if fresh characters are introduced in season 4.

Castlevania Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The end of season 3 sees Sumi and Taka impaled by Alucard at the castle’s entrance. Trevor and Sypha help Saint Germain and defeat the cult at Lindenfeld. They also manage to close the Infinite Corridor. Trevor and Sypha learn the truth about the Judge, who had been killing children. Elsewhere, Carmilla and the Sisters have found a way to gain control over Hector and his night creatures.

Season 4 needs to address several narrative points, including whether or not Alucard’s growing distrust of humans will compel him to lean to his vampiric heritage and embrace the darkness that comes with it. We may also see Dracula returning with Lisa since he knows there are ways to come back from Hell. While Trevor and Sypha’s future seems uncertain, we are yet to find out how Carmilla’s plan to take over Wallachia unfolds.

Read More: Shows Like Castlevania