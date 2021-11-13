Castlevania Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Castlevania’ is a dynamic and exciting dark fantasy adult animated series created by Warren Ellis and developed by Adi Shankar. The series is a spin-off of the game series of the same name by Konami. The animation style is heavily influenced by Japanese anime art techniques and especially Ayami Kojima’s artwork. The story of the series predominantly revolves around the nation of Wallachia, and its defendants, Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha Belnades, as they guard their territory against the despotic Dracula and his army of minions.

Following its premiere on Netflix, the show spawned four seasons, garnering overwhelming critical acclaim and viewership on the platform. Following the premiere of the fourth season’s finale, it has been a while, and you must be wondering about the prospects of a fifth installment. If you are curious about whether the fifth season is a certainty or not, allow us to divulge what we know.

Castlevania Season 5 Release Date

‘Castlevania’ season 4 premiered in its entirety on May 13, 2021, on Netflix. The fourth season packs ten episodes with runtimes ranging between 22 and 31 minutes per episode. Let us now get into the prospects of the fifth season.

The fans will be saddened to know that the show has not been officially renewed. On April 16, 2021, roughly a month before the fourth season’s premiere, Netflix officially announced that the fourth installment would be the show’s final outing. However, ‘Castlevania’ has been an instrumental show in the evolution of original content showcased by Netflix.

The four seasons are highly rated on review aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes, with the fourth season scoring a perfect 100 percent from the critics. The original game series provides enough material for the progression of the show. The series has been repeatedly touted as one of the best video game adaptations to date. Thus, the news of cancellation may come as shocking to you.

However, fans should not be disheartened just yet because Netflix has divulged pertinent news to keep fans on the hook. In May 2021, the popular streaming platform spilled the beans that a new series set in the ‘Castlevania’ universe is in the works. The series would not be a direct spin-off of the original series, and it would feature a fresh set of characters.

The planned series will take the story forward to the time of the French Revolution, and it would revolve around the characters of Richter Belmont, from the line of Trevor and Sypha, and Maria Renard. However, there remains drama to unfold. In August 2021, Adi Shankar, the developer of the series, sued Netflix and producer Kevin Kolde for not involving him in the creative process of the sequel series. It was allegedly a breach of contract on the part of the streaming platform.

With the drastic developments, it seems like you will have to wait for a while before catching the sequel series on screen. However, Adi Shankar had previously announced in November 2018 that he would work on an animated series based on Capcom’s ‘Devil May Cry,’ which would form part of his envisioned “Bootleg Universe.” However, with the speculations aside, it is highly unlikely that the ‘Castlevania’ season 5 will ever be made. But the story will apparently continue in another series.

