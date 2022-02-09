Catching Killers Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by JJ Holoubek, ‘Catching Killers’ is a true-crime docu-series that narrates heroic tales of the authorities of law as they catch and persecute the most savage killers that exist. Every episode contains two nefarious accounts of the most dangerous murders in the world. After its release on December 8, 2021, it has received tremendous appreciation from fans of true crime. Despite its short run time that sometimes fails to capture all the aspects of the cases featured, it is loved by viewers. After the end of the second season, they have been anticipating the next one. If you’re curious to know whether ‘Catching Killers’ will return with more episodes, we have all the updates for you!

Catching Killers Season 3 Release Date

‘Catching Killers’ season 2 released in its entirety on February 9, 2022, on Netflix. The second season has four episodes ranging from 34-37 minutes.

With respect to the third season, here’s all that we know. As of now, there is no update about its possible return. Its distributor Netflix has not officially announced anything regarding its renewal. However, the series introduces a refreshing take on true-crime documentaries, which is loved by the audiences. So its cancellation after one season seems unlikely. In addition, Netflix has only been expanding its catalog of true crime shows and movies.

A media tracking company named Parrot Analytics calculates audience demand using a formula that factors in streams, illegal downloads, and even social media. Based on a report released by the company in April 2021, the documentary genre had emerged as the most rapidly-growing section of the streaming industry. They also stated that true crime was the biggest documentary subgenre, and on top of that, its growth was faster than the remaining types.

A movie-industry tracking website called The Numbers tallies movie and TV show rankings for Netflix. After Netflix released the top-10 feature, they ran a check on the top TV shows starting March 24, 2020. It was observed that eight Netflix true-crime documentaries hit no. 1 and remained at the spot for a total of 58 days. Hence, the popularity of the sub-genre is undebatable. Considering that, ‘Catching Killers’ is likely to come back with another season. If its renewal is confirmed, we can rely on the announcement of a release date soon after. Hence, we expect ‘Catching Killers’ season 3 to release sometime in 2023.

What Will Catching Killers Season 3 Be About?

Season 2 features three notorious killers in the history of true crime – the BTK Killer, The Phoenix Serial Shooter, and the Toronto Village Killer. The investigators responsible for cracking these cases disclose the most interesting but spine-chilling details of their investigations. Their accounts are accompanied by newspaper clippings, archival footage, and intimate interviews that paint a personal picture of the respective cases showcased. The prospective third season will likewise recount such infamous cases surrounding the most dangerous serial killers. Viewers can look forward to another intense and poignant series depicting harsh experiences that people undeservingly experience.

Read More: Best True Crime Podcasts