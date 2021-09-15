Chapelwaite Episode 4: What to Expect?

The third episode of ‘Chapelwaite’ follows Captain Charles Boone confronting his family history that is inexplicably governed by an observed phobia of rats. As his family members have now succumbed to death due to mysterious forces or unsolved murders, Charles needs to find the truth on his own terms and wrap his head around this hereditary repulsion to rats. You can make a note of all the details in the recap section. Now, you can see what we can expect from episode 4 here!

Chapelwaite Episode 4 Release Date

‘Chapelwaite’ episode 4 is scheduled to release on September 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. New hour-long episodes release on a weekly basis on Sundays. The current season has ten episodes in total.

Where to Watch Chapelwaite Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Chapelwaite’ episode 4 as and when it releases on Epix by tuning into the network as per the information given above. You can otherwise go to Epix’s official website and watch the episode there shortly after its television premiere. Live streaming options include watching new episodes on DirecTV, Philo TV, Xfinity, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. In addition, you can check for the show’s availability on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Spectrum on Demand.

Chapelwaite Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode titled ‘The Promised,’ Charles will focus on his recovery. His illness is hereditary and painfully difficult to get rid of, so the asylum might be his only safe haven where he could seek the treatment he needs. Tane will skim through the barn only to discover something highly dispiriting and disturbing. This might, in turn, open a portal into Chapelwaite’s secrets as a starved bunch of Acolytes shows up to convey a message.

Chapelwaite Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode titled ‘Legacy of Madness,’ Charles catches up on the terrifying series of murders involving Stephen, his father Philip, and his daughter Marcella. It is still not known if Marcella was stabbed or her death resulted from an accidental fall. Stephen was hanged, but it is not confirmed whether it was suicide. The events might have something to do with a doctor in Frigate Island Hospital, who prescribed Stephen a bottle of toxic mercury.

The most astonishing discovery made by Charles is his family’s phobia of worms which resonates with his own visions about the same. Charles is shocked to discover how a mysterious woman approached Tane and mentioned a book called ‘The Mysteries of the Worm,’ which is presumably the only cure to his problem. The entire town is in shambles, for which the Boones are being blamed, but Charles is still going through the worst.

Charles needs to report to Frigate Island Hospital because his visions are here to stay, and his hearing capacity has also been affected because of that. Even though Chapelwaite does not have rats, he still hears their sounds to the extent that he swings his ax in rage, hitting the walls around. He also purposefully immerses himself in ice, hoping to get rid of the symptoms but sees “Blood Calls Blood” smeared in deep red at the ceiling. Those were his father’s last words before he was about to murder his children.

