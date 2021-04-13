‘Charmed’ season 3’s latest episode recalls Marisol and her significance as well as hold in the world of magic. This is caused by Josefina’s entry into the realm after being criticized by her family. If you want a memory jog, you can read the detailed recap at the bottom. But before you do that, let’s take a look at all that we know about the upcoming episode. Here’s everything you can expect from ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 10!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 10 will release on April 18, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. Every episode is around 43 minutes long.

Where To Stream Charmed Season 3 Episode 10 Online?

If you don’t want to miss the next episode of ‘Charmed’ season 3 on TV, you can watch it as and when it airs by tuning into The CW at the aforementioned timeslot. You also have the option to go to The CW’s official website and The CW App and watch the episode a day after it drops on The CW. Cord-cutters do not have to worry because they can easily stream the show on live TV websites like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. You can also purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 10 is titled ’Bruja-Ha,’ and with respect to the events that transpired in the previous episodes, there is a lot to be uncovered. Keeping this in mind, the upcoming episode will be a crucial one as the Charmed Ones will dive into the Tomb of Chaos yet again. Nobody knows who its proprietor is, but we can expect to be let into the news soon. The group will actively and desperately try to contain what was unleashed from the world where everyone is a prisoner. And sure enough, they will discover why the place exists. We might also learn more about The Book of Shadows and Marisol’s subsequent relationship with it. You can watch the promo for the episode here.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 9 is called ‘No Hablo Brujeria,’ and it is another wholesome episode with all the elements that hold the show together. Macy is still recovering from the Shea Group incident, and moving on seems like a tough job at the moment. She and Jordan have a heart-to-heart. Their friendship seems to be blooming, and on the other hand, Harry has no clue how to approach her.

Harry’s lengthy encounter with Abby is part of the reason why he knows that he would never understand Macy. Surprisingly, Jordan’s curse disappears, and fans can finally breathe in peace. We’re also taken into his past, where we discover that he has gone through undesirable experiences. He has had a traumatic relationship in the past, and during his service in Afghanistan, he had a translator who died on the mission.

‘Charmed’s’ newest member, Josefina, is looking for The Book of Shadows and admits that she learned magic by herself. It turns out that Marisol had taken away the book long back. Being a transgender woman, Josefina’s family was against the idea of her transforming into a witch or at least thought it to be impossible. So she had to gather all her resources and fight to learn witchcraft. Hence, Josefina left her family to become the person she was destined to be. Meanwhile, Harry and Abby find out information about the ancient tablet. Abby also tries to be a better person, which stuns Harry.