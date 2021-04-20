‘Charmed’ season 3 finally delivered an episode this week that answers a lot of our questions. In season 3 episode 10 of ‘Charmed,’ the creators of the Tomb of Chaos reveal themselves, and through their help, the Charmed Ones close the passage that connects their realm to the world of humans. If you want to read about it in detail, you can go through the recap. Coming back, here’s everything we know about the upcoming ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 11!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 11 is set to release on May 7, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show will return from its three-week hiatus. Every episode of the fantasy series is around 43 minutes long.

Where To Stream Charmed Season 3 Episode 11 Online?

Fans of the show can watch ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 11 on TV during the time it airs by tuning into The CW at the aforementioned timeslot. If you miss the television premiere, you can go to The CW’s official website and The CW App a day after the newest episode drops on The CW in order to watch it. If you have cut the cord, you have the option to stream the show on live TV websites like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. You can even purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 11 is titled ’Witchful Thinking,’ which will delineate the Charmed Ones’ journey as they seek out an ancient relic that might cure the magical allergy tormenting them. But it wouldn’t be without its consequences. This may or may not have something to do with Aladria and Mo, who seem like they’re up to something sure to be disclosed in due time. Meanwhile, Josefina will make an important decision for her future. It might have something to do with her powers which she hasn’t found yet. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 10 Recap

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 10 is called ‘Bruja-Ha,’ and sees the Charmed ones finally get to the bottom of the mystery of the Tomb of Chaos. They discover the creators, the Perfecti, who answer all their questions as they manage to close the rift that initiated the movement of numerous creatures into the mortal world. But it is still too soon to figure out what Aladria and Mo actually want. The good news, for now, is that there won’t be any creatures breaching the wall between the two worlds.

As for the newest entry into their world, Josefina is effortlessly blending in even though her style and experience in no way match the other sisters. The Charmed Ones reassure her that she does not need to prove that she is a witch. Moreover, she can cast one of the best binding spells they have ever seen. She and Mel are going to produce a newer and more improved version of the Book of Shadows.

Moving on, the burden of the real world starts to fall upon them as that of the mystical realm vanishes. Maggie casts her empath powers on herself after being bogged down by responsibilities. On Mel’s advice, she agrees to see a therapist. As for Macy and Harry, they are finally reunited, and their bond seems stronger than ever. But the only problem is his immortality, and it seems as if he wants to change course.