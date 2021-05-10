In ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 11 that aired this week, the show quickly gained its pace after a three-week-long hiatus, and the Charmed Ones try to get rid of a magical allergy by searching for an ancient relic responsible for their discomfort. But the mission has its side effects that persuade them to change their minds. If you missed the last episode on TV, you could read the recap at the bottom. Coming back to the topic of concern, here’s everything you can expect from the upcoming ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 12!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 12 is set to premiere on May 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. Every episode of this fantasy series is around 43 minutes long.

Where To Stream Charmed Season 3 Episode 12 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 12 on TV by tuning in to The CW at the aforementioned date and time. If you skip the original broadcast, you can head to The CW’s official website and The CW App one day after it airs on the channel. For people who don’t subscribe to cable, there are live-streaming options available on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. It is even possible to purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 12 is titled ’Spectral Healing.’ In the episode, the Charmed Ones will chance upon a letter from their mother. It will contain answers to burning questions and might even give them more insight into the magical realm. The girls have now gone back to square one after Josefina made the decision to leave. The girls might have to decipher the Book of Shadows all by themselves. Furthermore, Harry will think about taking a life-altering step, and Jordan will find himself in trouble because of how good-willed he is! You can take a look at the promo here.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 11 is called ‘Witchful Thinking.’ In the episode, the Charmed Ones begin their search for the ancient relic hoping that it would cure the magical allergy disrupting their lives. When they finally find it, they hurriedly exit the cave along with the item. Their allergy consequently goes away, and the sisters get a taste of normalcy. Macy can now be with Harry, Mel gets employed, and Maggie lands her internship. But, unfortunately, their success comes with a price. Other people around them start to suffer.

The girls eventually revoke the spell and decide to live with the allergy. They receive a bit of help from Josefina, who has other plans to take care of. She wants to go back home and know more about her magic. So her departure seems inevitable. But she generously hands over the Book of Shadows to the girls. Maggie discovers that she can get in touch with Jordan, who is now stranded in another dimension. We believe it is because of what happened with Abigael.