In ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 12, Macy runs a few experiments to find a cure for their insufferable allergy. She then chances upon a box of letters by their mother that motivates them to summon her spirit. Things get emotional for Harry when he finds out about his son’s death. However, at the funeral, he meets someone who he didn’t even know existed. For more details about the previous episode, fans can read the recap at the bottom. If you want to learn more about the next episode, we have a few updates for the upcoming ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 13!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 13 is set to release on May 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. Every episode of the show is approximately 43 minutes long.

Where To Stream Charmed Season 3 Episode 13 Online?

If you want to watch the upcoming ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 13 as it airs, you can tune in to The CW at the aforementioned date and time. If you have pulled the plug on cable, you can head to The CW’s official website and The CW App a day after its original broadcast. Cord-cutters can also stream it live on several platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV, where the previous episodes can additionally be accessed. Others can check out VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or iTunes if you’re open to purchasing or renting the episodes.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 13 is titled ‘Chaos Theory.’ The upcoming installment will be pivotal for the sisters as they attempt to save Jordan from something even more awful than death. But the Charmed Ones will have to pay a heavy price for the same. Meanwhile, Harry will go through a phase of transformation. In the previous episode, we saw him contemplate about wanting to turn into a human. He had six days to make a decision and was later stabilized with soul dampeners donated by the Perfecti. We might actually see him convert into a human in the next episode. You can watch the promo for the next episode below!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 12 Recap

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 12 is titled ’Spectral Healing.’ The Tomb of Chaos makes a definitive reentry as Abigael fails to leave the fussy realm of monsters. She also sees her mother while being trapped. In the real world, Macy finds a box of letters addressed by their mother while running experiments on a possible antidote for the allergy. Maggie teams up with Antonio to recruit volunteers for their internship research topic. He asks her if they could get dinner together, but she rejects the offer.

As the Charmed Ones look through the letters, they find one that specifically talks about their allergy. They try to summon their mother using a seance that instead lets in two other souls, a father-daughter pair named Roger and Daisy, now settled inside Maggie. Harry finds out that his son is dead. At his funeral, Mel discovers a child named Georgie, who identifies as Harry’s grandson. He accidentally consumes Harry’s soul dampeners that turn him mad. Harry is then reunited with his grandson as he fixes him up. Meanwhile, Marisol enters Maggie’s body and talks about Harry. Finally, Maggie enters Abigael’s empty apartment, where she spots symbols related to the Tomb of Chaos.