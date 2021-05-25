In ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 13, Abigael and Jordan are trapped in the Tomb of Chaos. The Charmed Ones must find a way to defeat the unsurpassable dexterity of the Perfecti and get them back to the real world. Not only that, but the girls also have to fix Abigael and Jordan’s distorted perception of their existence, a side-effect of entering the tomb. If you haven’t watched the episode, you can get up to speed on the latest happenings through the recap section. Moving on to the next episode, here’s what we can expect from the upcoming ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 14!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 14 is scheduled to air on June 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. Every episode of the show is approximately 43 minutes long.

Where To Stream Charmed Season 3 Episode 14 Online?

The upcoming ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 14 can be watched on The CW at the date and time mentioned above. If you have cut the cord, you can watch it on The CW’s official website and The CW App a day after its television premiere. Cord-cutters can also resort to other platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV, where the previous episodes can be streamed. Another option is to go to VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or iTunes, where the episodes can be rented or purchased.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 14 is titled ‘Perfecti Is the Enemy of Good.’ The Charmed Ones are now under enormous pressure. The level of threat seems to have shot up after their recent encounter with the Perfecti. In the next episode, the enemy will get to Mel, and the only way to save her is to face the Perfecti headlong. Elsewhere, Harry will finally become a mortal, but his transformation might have unexpected consequences. You can watch the promo for the next episode below!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 13 Recap

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 13 is titled ’ ‘Chaos Theory.’ In the episode, we see Harry attempt to become a mortal. For that, he needs help from Celeste. Maggie voices out her suspicions about Jordan and Abigael being trapped in the Tomb of Chaos. The Perfecti are certain that Abigael is dangerous. They’ll be set free only if the sisters can prove Abigael’s innocence. Maggie and Mel walk into the realm and finds Abigael, who seems unwilling to leave.

Maggie clarifies that they need witnesses who can testify in favor of Abigael. In the end, the Charmed Ones volunteer to be her witnesses. At some point, Maggie infuses a truth potion in Abigael’s drink. So during the trial, she is forced to speak the truth. It is revealed that she took Macy’s demon powers for herself when she tried to restrict her. The Perfecti bring Abigael’s mother, Francesca, to the stand. Seeing Abigael get emotional at the sight of her mother, the Perfecti sentence her to be imprisoned in the Tomb of Chaos.

Even Jordan’s efforts don’t count as the tomb has weakened his mental capacity. As The Perfecti tries to push them back into the realm, the sisters call upon the “Power of Three” spell, which sends the Perfecti away. Abigael and Jordan are now safe. But the Perfecti, now angered, grab the tablet and resolve to end the Charmed Ones!