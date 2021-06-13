In ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 14, The Perfecti comes up with another ruthless plan to pull the sisters into the unendurable tomb. Mel is lying unconscious as a consequence, and the remaining sisters are in utter distress. Harry and Celeste unlock an old memory of The Perfecti being pulled into the tomb, which prepares them for the next step. If you don’t want to miss out on the summary of the latest episode, you can read the recap section. Now, without further ado, here’s everything we can expect from the upcoming ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 15!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 15 is scheduled to land on June 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. Every episode of the show is around 43 minutes long.

Where To Stream Charmed Season 3 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch the upcoming ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 15 on The CW at the date and time mentioned above. If you do not have access to a cable connection, you can stream it on The CW’s official website and The CW App a day after its original broadcast. Cord-cutters can also watch it live on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV, where the previous episodes can additionally be streamed. Fans can also buy/rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers

After Mel’s big reveal in the previous episode, we believe that their future versions are trying to send them a message. In the upcoming episode (season 3 episode 15), titled ‘Schrodinger’s Future,’ Maggie might be the next sister to be pinged by her future self. She will get an alarming vision prompting Macy and Maggie to time travel. On the other hand, Mel and Harry will have another difficult hurdle to cross. Harry regaining his immortality might have more repercussions, although the side-effects have worn off. You can watch the promo for the next episode below!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 14 Recap

In ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 14, titled ‘Perfecti Is the Enemy of Good,’ Celeste injects a potion into Harry’s arm to reverse his mortality. Meanwhile, the Perfecti find a way to trespass into Mel’s brain, threatening to blow it up in case she fails to report to the Tomb of Chaos before midnight. Macy and Maggie try to minimize the threat by putting her in a magically induced sleep. However, Celeste and Harry realize that the only way to send the Perfecti into the tomb is through a Golem. So they decide to build one. As a side effect of the immortality potion, Harry begins to have breathing problems and anxiety.

Maggie catches hold of the ancient demonic password needed to activate the golem, but Harry takes it away after an intense episode of anxiety. The others catch up to him soon and box the golem in a magical barrier. It is finally brought to life, but Harry is still reeling from the adverse effects of the potion. They realize that Perfecti has infiltrated into their subconscious, distorting their memories. Even if the golem awakens, the Perfecti is capable of controlling it. But Harry intervenes and orbs it away. Abigael is pulled into the tomb by the Perfecti, but Macy quickly snatches the bloodstone, and Celeste traps them using the protective candles. Abigael is then revealed to be Maggie, who momentarily took up her form to manipulate the enemy. The Perfecti, along with the golem, return to the tomb at Macy’s command. Mel wakes up pregnant after being confronted by Future Mel.

Read More: Where is Charmed Filmed?