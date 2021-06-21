In ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 15, Maggie gets a vision of a dark future ahead of them, and the only way to remedy the situation is to travel forward in time. Meanwhile, Harry is still struggling with the side effects of becoming a mortal, and Mel focuses upon her pregnancy. For a detailed summary of the latest episode you can head to the recap section. Now, as we proceed to the next episode, here’s everything we know about the upcoming ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 16!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 16 will premiere on June 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. Every episode of the series is around 43 minutes long.

Where To Stream Charmed Season 3 Episode 16 Online?

You can watch the upcoming ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 16 on The CW at the timeslot mentioned above. If you have pulled the plug, you can stream it on The CW’s official website and The CW App a day after its television broadcast. Live-streaming options are available on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV, where you can also check the availability of previous episodes. It is also possible to buy/rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 16 Spoilers

In the next episode of ‘Charmed’ season 3, titled ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting the Apocalypse,’ the Charmed Ones will vehemently try to track down the Whispering Evil, the reason why their future is in danger of being obliterated. For that, they will need to fix the present. Harry will begin to be wary of his transformation into a mortal. It is possible that he might be changing for the worse. You can watch the promo for the next episode below!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 15 Recap

In ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 15, titled ‘Schrodinger’s Future,’ Maggie gets a vision and realizes that their future is bleak if they don’t do something about it. So she sends herself along with Macy to Seattle in 2026, looking for answers. Thoughts of the tomb occasionally distract them from their mission ahead. The mystical hellhole might birth a new plague wiping out numerous creatures in the process. Moreover, the Perfecti have unfinished business with the girls, so they are naturally under a lot of pressure.

Meanwhile, Harry wants to talk to Macy, but Celeste cuts him off. As Macy and Maggie are determined to save the world, Mel and Harry focus on the issues at hand, which revolve around pregnancy and another case of newfound mortality. Mel’s baby might somehow erase the magical allergy that has been tormenting the sisters for ages. After the baby is conceived, Mel’s allergy symptoms magically disappear. She can now come closer to Ruby again. Elsewhere, Harry is still reeling from the side-effects of his journey to mortality. He began to relive different phases of his life, ranging from infancy to teenagehood. Although they’re not detrimental to his health in the long run, he still needs to be careful not to overexert himself.

