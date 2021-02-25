‘Charmed’ season 3 released its fourth episode on February 21, 2021. The episode dived deeper into the personal lives of the Charmed Ones outside their habitual call of duty. The trio is physically and emotionally tested as a consequence of the now established distance between them. We will discuss the major revelations from episode 4 in our recap section. But before we move ahead, let’s dive into the details of the upcoming episode. Here’s everything we know about ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 5.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 5 is slated to release on February 28, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The show follows a weekly release format, with new episodes dropping every Sunday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream Charmed Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

If you want to watch ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 5, you can simply tune into The CW at the above-mentioned date and time slot. You can additionally watch the show on The CW’s official website and The CW App. If you’re not a cable subscriber, you can still watch the show on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes. Another option is to stream the show on streaming platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 5 is titled ‘Yew Do You.’ It will most likely follow the Charmed Ones as they battle surprising new “nemeses” in both the magical and human world. Macy’s pursuit of a cure will be interrupted by a shocking inheritance. You can also take a look at the promo!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

In episode 4, titled ‘You Can’t Touch This,’ the Charmed Ones try to get their lives together in their own unique ways. The sisters and Harry have a good thing going on as they manage to balance their time apart and together. But things are not that easy, especially for Macy, whose lack of physical intimacy with Harry puts a strain on their relationship. Moreover, Macy’s repeated attempts to reverse their curse are not helping. But she still gathers herself together and supports their little family.

On the other hand, Mel is expected to change the small little world of Seattle State College as a professor. She introduces “Overcoming the Boundaries of Gender” on her class’ syllabus despite the Dean’s patriarchal relay of disapproval. As her sister deals with sexism, Maggie is also subjected to it in her psychology class. In her efforts to prove her worth, she ends up having another panic attack. Beyond the sisters’ individual problems, they are facing a mutual enemy who needs to be defeated. There are also ancient monsters waiting to storm into their lives and cause more problems.

