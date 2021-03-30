The latest episode of ‘Charmed’ season 3 takes us on another magical journey. Harry and Mel find an injured witch in the woods as they strive to help her. Macy is in a cranky mood after an encounter with an employee at the Shea Group. If you’re looking to relive ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 8, you can check out the recap section. But first, let us take a look at the synopsis (and other details) for the next episode – ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 9!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 9 will premiere on April 11, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The show is set to return after a two-week-long hiatus.

Where To Stream Charmed Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

If you’re excitedly awaiting ‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 9, you can watch the episode as and when it airs by tuning into The CW at the aforementioned timeslot. The episode will also be available on The CW’s official website and The CW App a day after the TV premiere on The CW. If you’ve cut the cord, you can even stream the show on live TV websites such as Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. You can also choose to purchase or rent new episodes of the show on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 9 is titled ’No Hablo Brujeria.’ The episode will be interesting as the Charmed Ones will be visited by a mysterious stranger looking for answers. But who is this person? At this point, it can be someone related to the Tomb of Chaos. They do not know anything about the monster dimension yet, and his appearance can be expected to give us some clarity. Meanwhile, Macy will help Jordan deal with the past. You can check out the teaser for the episode below!

Charmed Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

‘Charmed’ season 3 episode 8 entertains us with the same allure and mystery that the show is known for. At the Shea Group, Macy meets an employee named Ariel, whose peculiar and unexpected exhibition of magic catches her eye. Harry and Mel learn that they are supposed to go to Oklahoma and teleport. Jordan gets an urgent call from his firm, and he finds himself in Abby’s place. She forces her powers on him to get answers.

Harry and Mel chance upon a witch in the woods who claims that a demon hurt her. Mel and Harry use their powers to heal her, but it works adversely. Macy and Maggie teleport to Oklahoma, but something’s wrong with Macy. She has a weird flashback of being dragged into a photoshoot. Back in reality, the pair sense smoke and fear that it might be a demon signal. They also encounter a woman.

Harry and Mel find a way to wake up Kira, the injured witch. Mel gets into a fight with Abby, only to be broken up by Harry. The Charmed Ones also learn that Kira is responsible for causing bad things, and Mel takes her to Oklahoma. Harry and Mel try to resolve things between Kira and the witch who attacked her. Harry spots a few symbols on some runes that lead them to the other half of the stone tablet. Ariel is revealed to be taking Macy’s belongings, but she returns them in the end.