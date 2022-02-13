Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 13 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In episode 12 of ‘Chicago Fire’ season 10, Boden, Kidd, and Severide join forces to protect Pelham after the mishap and get him a fair hearing. Kidd further leads the team successfully through a rescue mission and stands up to CFD Deputy Commissioner Hill. Meanwhile, Hermann meets an interesting new character at the Fire Academy and everyone prepares for the gala. You can get a more detailed description of these events in the recap section later. For now, let’s find out more about the upcoming episode 13 of ‘Chicago Fire’ season 10.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 13 Release Date

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13 will air on February 23, 2022, at 10 pm ET on NBC. Post the hiatus for the Olympics after episode 12, the tenth season shall carry on with its usual broadcasting pattern. New episodes shall arrive every Wednesday in the same time slot on the same network, with an average duration of 43 minutes each.

Where to Watch Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 13 Release Date

Cable users can catch Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13 by tuning in to the NBC network at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also choose to stream the upcoming episode on NBC’s official website and mobile app, sometime after the television broadcast. The episode will also be available to stream on USA Network, Peacock, and Hulu with a subscription.

Furthermore, it is present on various other live streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. Viewers can also buy or rent the episode on VOD platforms like Microsoft Store, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Spectrum, and Vudu. Lastly, Canadian viewers can watch the show on Citytv.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 13 Spoilers

Titled ‘Fire Cop,’ season 10 episode 13 follows Severide working with Seager to help a young woman whose house catches fire. Seager thus battles her unresolved feelings for him as he is now engaged to Kidd. Thus, it would be intriguing to see how they put aside their awkwardness to solve the case.

On the other hand, Kylie assists Kidd with the Girls on Fire program while Pelham returns after his dismissal and moves into 51’s office which is apparently jinxed. While Severide and Kidd begin planning their wedding, a new romance blossoms between Hawkins and Mikami.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 12 Recap

Season 10 episode 12 is titled ‘Show of Force’ and sees Kidd hesitantly stepping in for Pelham after his dismissal due to the controversial accident. However, when Severide assures her of being capable enough, she feels confident and tells Pelham that she has no intention of taking over his job. Meanwhile, Boden promises Pelham that he would leave no stone unturned to get him a fair trial.

Under Kidd’s command, the 51 squad attends to a broken escalator in a mall that has caused people to collapse over each other and get stuck. After successfully saving a woman from death, she receives praise from Boden, the crew, as well as Pelham, for her natural leadership. Later, when Chief Kilbourne arrives for a surprise inspection of 51, Boden begins suspecting his involvement in Pelham’s dismissal. His doubts eventually get confirmed and he approaches CFD Deputy Commissioner Hill, but she refuses to investigate Kilbourne.

On Severide and Kidd’s insistence, Boden then reaches out to former Captain Stafford who confirms Kilbourne’s misdeeds. Moreover, Kidd decides to defend Pelham in front of Deputy Commissioner Hill but fails to be heard. Thus, she enlists Moucho and Gallo’s help and the three threaten to resign from their posts in solidarity at the CFD headquarters accompanied by Captain Stafford. Hill finally relents and visits McBride in the hospital with Kidd to find out whether she was pressurized by Kilbourne.

Elsewhere, Hermann meets Todd, the brother of a firefighter who died valiantly at duty. Todd visits the firehouse each month to read a book and see his brother’s badge in the trophy case. When Hermann sees his sons fighting, he reprimands them and tells them about Todd. Inspired by his story, the family decides to meet Todd at the firehouse instead of attending the gala. Soon, the much-awaited gala arrives and Boden and Severide pull Kilbourne aside for a private conversation there.

Kidd and Hill confront Kilbourne and the latter sends him on administrative leave along with ordering an investigation on his misdemeanor. Impressed by Kidd’s courage, Severide surprises everyone by proposing to her at the gala. In addition, sparks fly between Hawkins and Mikami gala and they share a kiss. As the episode ends, Pelham’s return to 51 is confirmed and Kidd gives him the good news.

Read More: Where Is Chicago Fire Filmed?