Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

In the season premiere of ‘Chicago Fire,’ the squad is pulled out of the sea as Casey and Severide head the rescue mission. Things do not look good for Cruz, who has a baby on the way, but the fact that he has survived the incident means a lot for both him and Chloe. Boden gets promoted, but Stella is not happy about it. To know how the events in the first episode unfold, you can dive straight into the recap. Now, we are here to share all that we know about the second episode of ‘Chicago Fire’ season 10!

Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Chicago Fire’ season 10 episode 2 is set to release on September 29, 2021, at 9 pm ET on NBC. Airing on every Wednesday, the episodes have a runtime of around 42 minutes each.

Where to Watch Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the ‘Chicago Fire’ season 10 episode 2 by tuning in to NBC at the date and time specified above. You can also catch it on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. Additionally, the episode will be available on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. The viewers can watch the episode a day later, on September 23, 2021, on Hulu+Live TV and Peacock. Furthermore, the episodes can be purchased or rented on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Spectrum, and Google Play.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode, titled ‘Head Count,’ will directly follow the events after Casey’s heroic roof rescue swing, which would soon cause a storm in the media. While it was just another day at work for Casey, it most certainly will be more than that for the people as they are treated to a video of him perched high on the roof doing his duty. Meanwhile, Mouch will open a Little Free Library at Firehouse 51, while Herrmann might get into trouble after breaking the rules.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 1 Recap

In the season 10 premiere, titled ‘Mayday,’ the team needs to be pulled out of the sinking boat through an explosion orchestrated by Severide MacGyver while Casey prepares to rescue them in a boat. As the survivors file in, Cruz faces problems breathing but ultimately returns home safe. However, he is unable to cope with the stress resulting from the forces dominating his life. He has to gear up for the baby shower and also be there for Chloe.

Cruz is further shaken up after learning how Severide put his own life on the line to save him. Elsewhere, Boden becomes the new deputy district chief, but Stella is not happy about his upcoming departure from the firehouse. Although Boden tries to relocate his district headquarters to 51, his wish remains unfulfilled. The baby shower becomes the perfect venue for Stella to apologize to Boden for resisting his transfer. Elsewhere, Casey and Brett’s secret relationship becomes a topic of discussion among the team, and they all admit that they know about the couple.

On the other hand, Gallo, Violet, and Ritter argue over the possibilities of what their hustle business could be until they settle on the idea of opening a microbrewery. Severide’s mother reminds him that the men in his family have always failed in marriage, which disheartens him. Lastly, Casey assists in a mission involving a roof.

