‘Chicago Med’ returned with its latest episode where Carol is about to lose her life, and Will wants to put her up for treatment using trial drugs. Veroni, however, decides against it. Another problem is Mona, who wants to be close to Charles to the extent that she has consumed something poisonous. If you want more information about the rest of the episode, you could check out the recap at the end. Coming back, here’s what we can expect from episode 13 of ‘Chicago Med’ Season 6!

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Chicago Med’ season 6 will return with episode 13 on May 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. Every episode has a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch the upcoming ‘Chicago Med’ season 6 episode 13 when it airs on NBC at the above-mentioned time slot, provided you have a valid cable subscription. If you want to stream the show online, you can head to NBC’s official website or the NBC app, where the episodes release shortly after they drop on the network. Cable-free options include live-streaming the show on websites like Fubo, DirectTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. For those of you who want to catch up on the previous seasons, you can do that on Hulu and Peacock. Others can resort to VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 13 Spoilers

‘Chicago Med’ season 6 episode 13 is called ‘What a Tangled Web We Weave.’ It will involve an auto-accident that affects Goodwin, who then tries her best to help a mother-son duo. Every episode features an interesting case, and this time, Goodwin will be put to the test. Meanwhile, Manning’s secretive behavior will start attracting Marcel and Halstead’s notice. We are all scared for Manning, which is unusual because of how sorted her character has normally been. Her behavior might be related to her recent smuggling of trial drugs into the hospital. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 12 Recap

‘Chicago Med’ season 6 episode 12 is titled ‘Some Things Are Worth The Risk.’ Will wants to perform well at work. Meanwhile, Charles persuades Mona to attend her appointment with Dr. Lancaster. After an outrageous truck accident, there is a patient coming in who happens to be one of Will’s trial patients. Will is devastated after his quick death in the hospital. Carol is in critical condition. Mona consumes something that has gotten her sick, but she will only talk to Charles. Mona then tells him that she took insecticide.

Will and Veroni talk about taking Carol for a trial, but according to Veroni, there is a lot at stake if they are to go through with it. Will presses on the fact that the drug works, but Veroni will not budge. Charles talks to Mona and figures out that she has daddy issues. Dean and Choi operate on Mrs. Forbes and find tumors in her lungs. She gets a part of her lung removed. Mona leaves the hospital, and Anne breaks down in front of Charles. Nat arranges for trial meds and gives them to Carol.

Read More: Chicago Med Filming Locations