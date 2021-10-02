Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In the second episode of ‘Chicago Med’ season 7, Sharon is determined to look deeper into Cooper’s past. Will meets his new patient, Brandon, who has high blood sugar levels but also seems to be heavily pumped with steroids. On deeper investigation, it is revealed that the patient has personal problems that interfere with his health. There is more of this outlined in the recap section. Now, you can go through the details for the third episode of season 7!

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Chicago Med’ season 7 episode 3 will premiere on October 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. New episodes are set to land every Wednesday, with each having a runtime of 42-minutes.

Where to Watch Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Chicago Med’ season 7 episode 3 on NBC at the date and time mentioned above. Alternatively, NBC’s official website and the NBC App also host the show. The episode will be available a day later on Peacock and Hulu. In addition, you can use platforms like Xfinity, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV to watch it live. Furthermore, the series can be purchased or rented on Vudu, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, or iTunes.

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode, titled ‘Be the Change You Want to See,’ Dylan and Will are going to tend to a patient whose lupus is in remission. It will be interesting to see how our beloved characters who haven’t worked together in a long time handle their responsibilities when tense situations arise. Moreover, we hope to see Dylan and Will bond and improve upon their communication with each other. Meanwhile, Stevie will encounter a wealthy donor who would treat her in an unacceptable manner. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 2 Recap

‘Chicago Med’ season 7 episode 2 is titled ‘To Lean In, or to Let Go.’ In this episode, Sharon runs a background check on Cooper, and Will joins her. Scott faces uncertainty while dealing with Krista, who has overdosed on sleeping pills. As we know, Krista has been experiencing burnout, PTSD, and depression. So, Charles advises her to seek professional help for her mental health. The biggest crisis hits when the hospital runs out of beds. The aftermath puts several lives at stake, including that of a motorcyclist and a car driver.

On the other hand, Sharon’s blood sugar levels shoot up, just like the new patient, Brandon. The high schooler is on trial for Addison’s disease, but Will and Stevie also test him for diabetes. Although his diabetes results come clear, it is revealed that he purposefully took too many pills to avoid another trial. Brandon did this because he did not want the medical trial to derail his plans to move to London. Will’s interference in this matter causes Stevie to lose her composure. However, she later convinces Brandon’s mother to let him go.

Krista pulls out her IV when she learns about the shortage of beds, but Scott and another doctor try to calm her down. Moreover, her misdemeanor comes to the attention of the cops, who then try to cuff her until Scott requests them not to. At the same time, he empathizes with Charles, who deals with Krista’s lows on a regular basis. We also learn that Vanessa wants Marcel to be her advisor in the mentorship program.

Read More: Where Is Chicago Med Filmed?