Created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, ‘Chicago Med’ is a medical drama television series of relentless compassion and strength. As the third installment in the ‘Chicago’ franchise, the drama follows the daily chores of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Following its initial release in November 2015, the NBC original show has spawned six seasons amidst considerable viewers’ ratings and critical response. Following the finale of the sixth season on May 26, 2021, you may already be curious about the development of the subsequent season. If that is the case, let us tell you what we know.

Chicago Med Season 7 Release Date

It has not been long since the sixth season’s finale, but you are probably already busy looking for the whereabouts of the seventh season. Well, the wait is finally over, and the fan-favorite series is officially coming back for a seventh haul. Original network NBC has also set a date for the release of the season. ‘Chicago Med’ season 7 will premiere on September 22, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC.

On February 27, 2020, when the fifth season was still airing, the original network revived the show till its eighth season. Therefore, we may expect lesser delays between the seasons. According to an Instagram post shared by series co-actor Steven Weber dated August 13, 2021, filming for the season is still underway.

Chicago Med Season 7 Cast: Who is in it?

Although most cast members will return for the seventh haul, there will be some certain changes in the cast ensemble. Among the regular cast members, we shall see Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead), Brian Tee (LCDR Dr. Ethan Choi), S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), Oliver Platt (Dr. Daniel Charles), Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood), and Dominic Rains (Dr. Crockett Marcel). There will also be some major additions to the cast. Steven Weber is promoted to be a series regular as his character Dr. Dean Archer will play a major role in the subsequent story. Among other recruits, Guy Lockard will play the role of Dr. Dylan Scott, alongside Kristen Hager, who will essay the character of Dr. Stevie Hammer. In other developments, Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton) and Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Natalie Manning) will not be returning to the series, as their characters exit in the wake of the sixth installment.

Chicago Med Season 7 Plot: What is it about?

In the tense finale of the sixth season, Natalie’s mother Carol requires a heart transplant. Natalie and Will rush to gain control of the situation. In the tense season finale, news comes that a new heart is available, and although the organ is not perfect, the operation is a staggering success. In consequence, the operation buys Carol some more days to add to her life. Natalie apologizes to Crockett for not being completely honest with him, but Crockett vows to be forever grateful to Natalie.

Will faces the consequence of giving Natalie’s mother the pills, and a trial is organized to oversee the case. Natalie meanwhile confesses to Goodwin about her involvement in the seeming crime, urging her to let Will go. On the other hand, April gets into the nurse practitioners’ program, but only after being confronted with the emergency of Ethan. Ethan and Dean meet an infuriated and menacing old patient in the parking lot. Ethan accidentally gets shot, but he survives the operation. Dean becomes the interim chief of the ED. April finally confesses her love for Ethan.

The seventh season will pick the story up from the devastating finale of the sixth season, providing conclusions to many of the fans’ burning questions. There are some major changes in store for the season, as some fan-favorite characters will not return in the seventh installment. Both April Sexton and Natalie Manning have departed the series in the finality of the sixth season, and the series will probably not see them returning. However, if the series attempts to honor their departure from the squad, we may see the characters appearing for a farewell in the early moments of the season.

We are yet to see the course of Will’s character after his termination from the department. We are also to see how Ethan recovers from the injury. On the other hand, thanks to the decision made by Goodwin, Dean will become the interim chief of the ED, which may prepare him for an eventual confrontation with Will. We have seen a few contrasting sides of Dean, and the upcoming season will perhaps show us a few more of his shades. Rest assured, the season will be as gripping and poignant as the past seasons.

