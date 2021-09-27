Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

In the season 9 premiere of ‘Chicago P.D.’ Upton and Voight try their best to guard their little secret but the suspect in the ongoing case has dirt on both of them. The Intelligence Unit chases after the man in question who carjacks a woman before kidnapping her and putting her in a building. To know how the rest of the story unfolds, take a look at the refresher we have provided. Now, here is everything that episode 2 will possibly reveal!

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Chicago P.D.’ season 9 episode 2 is set to release on September 29, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes with 42-minute runtime each are released weekly on Wednesdays.

Where to Stream Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Chicago P.D.’ season 9 episode 2 as and when it premieres on NBC at the above-mentioned date and time. Following its television premiere, you can catch the season 9 premiere online on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. If you are more comfortable with live TV options, the episode will also be available on Peacock TV, YouTube TV, City TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo TV. Additionally, the episode shall be made available on-demand on Google Play, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode titled ‘Rage,’ Officer Kim Burgess will struggle with recovery at the hospital while the team will go all out in search of her kidnapper. If they find any evidence that suggests he is dead, Upton and Voight will bear severe consequences. Meanwhile, Sam Miller will be on the lookout for her son’s killer. In the middle of this terrifying and soul-crushing ordeal, Ruzek will feel the pressure mounting on him.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 1 Recap

The new episode titled ‘Closure’ opens with Upton suggesting that she and Halstead should tie the knot, but the former still has to move on from the guilt that has possessed her ever since that incident with Voight. At the hospital, Burgess is in a critical state while Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller informs the Intelligence about Roy’s SUV that was found in a warehouse. Although they know that the driver is dead, Upton and Voight realize that there had been another car present. .

They find a laptop at the suspect Mark’s house. Voight takes it after realizing that it has footage of him and Upton at the warehouse. The team soon catches up with Mark who has taken a woman inside a building. Voight and Upton approach Mark in the building where he threatens to expose them. However, just as he is about to attack, Halstead shoots him through the window. The man succumbs to his gunshot injury.

Miller reveals that the FBI is here to keep a check on Roy while Adam takes Makayla to meet an injured Kim. Upton visits moments later to tell Kim that they have lost the suspect that shot her. In reality, Upton had shot him to his death. In the end, Halstead answers the proposal but not without getting down on a knee and proposing to her.

