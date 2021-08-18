Created by Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, and Matt Olmstead as part of the enormous ‘One Chicago’ franchise, ‘Chicago P.D.’ is a police procedural action-drama series packed with fast-paced tension and fascinating crime cases. The story follows patrol officers and detectives from the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department as they put their lives at risk while trying to save the city from criminals and street offenders.

Since its premiere in January 2014, the old-school cop show has spawned eight seasons amidst high fan response and critical acclaim. While not groundbreaking, the spin-off of ‘Chicago Fire’ contains enough to be coveted by genre fans. After the dramatic finale of the eighth season, which premiered on May 26, 2021, you must be yearning to catch the upcoming tenth season on TV. If you are trying to find the release date and other details regarding the coming season, you may rely on us.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Release Date

It has only been a few months since the ending of the eighth season of this fan-favorite police procedural drama. Well, gear up for the show is officially coming back for the ninth season soon, and NBC has also planned a grand premiere for its return. ‘Chicago P.D.’ season 9 will premiere on September 22, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC.

The premiere date indicates that the show returns to its previous schedule despite being thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On February 27, 2020, NBC recommissioned the show for seasons 8, 9, and 10. Therefore, it will certainly go on for at least ten seasons. Moreover, for the ‘One Chicago’ franchise fans, Fall 2021 will be quite busy with ‘Chicago P. D.,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ and ‘Chicago Fire’ coming back on TV with fresh seasons. As of July 28, 2021, the ninth installment had started filming, which was confirmed with an exciting selfie posted by series co-star Tracy Spiridakos on her Instagram account.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Cast: Who is in it?

Due to the nature of the show, it relies on a strong core ensemble while regularly bringing new faces on board. Among the central cast members returning in season 9 are Amy Morton (Sergeant Trudy Platt), Jason Beghe (Command Officer Henry “Hank” Voight), Jesse Lee Soffer (Unit Detective Jay Halstead), LaRoyce Hawkins (Detective Kevin Atwater), Marina Squerciati (Officer Kim Burgess), Patrick John Flueger (Officer Adam Ruzek), and Tracy Spiridakos (Detective Hailey Upton). We may see some new faces, but thankfully, none of the favorite cast members have exited the show after the dramatic season 8 finale.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Plot: What is it About?

In the finale of the eighth season, the tension reaches its zenith as officer Burgess disappears while on the job. The situation turns volatile when everyone expresses their different opinions regarding how to locate the missing officer. Some officers suggest ethical means, while some suggest the opposite. Upton finds herself in an internal struggle when Ruzek and Atwater seem to have an approach strikingly different from Jay and Voight. The season ends with this cliffhanger, not giving rest to the souls of the fans.

The ninth season will ostensibly pick up the story from the explosive events that mark the finality of the eighth season and will provide answers to some of the glaring questions that fans have in mind. We shall know about the fate of officer Kim Burgess after her seemingly fatal encounter. Burgess going missing will also have a significant repercussion in the life of Makayla. Another question that has kept the viewers on the hook is whether Halstead and Upton will end up together. Since Upton’s proposal to Halstead, we have no updates, and season 9 will give the audience some much-needed closure.

