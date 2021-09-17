Chicago Party Aunt Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Chicago Party Aunt’ is the latest entry on Netflix’s catalog of entertaining adult animated shows. Created by Jon Barinholtz, Katie Rich, and Chris Witaske, the seed idea came from a Twitter account handled by Witaske. The actor started writing jokes as the fictional title character that eventually built up an impressive fan following on social media. The series revolves around Diane Dunbrowski AKA Chicago Party Aunt, and her adventures with her nephew Daniel. While she helps Daniel come out of his shell, he helps her navigate the complexities of society.

The comedy series has been widely praised for its characters and its relatively simple yet colorful animation. The critics also noted that the series highlights characteristics associated with Chicago, and although it may come off as stereotypical at times, it remains witty and affectionate. However, some critics were unimpressed with the show’s humor. The series initially premiered in September 2021, and fans are already looking forward to more. So, will there be a season 2? Here is what we know!

Chicago Party Aunt Season 2 Release Date

‘Chicago Party Aunt’ season 1 released on September 17, 2021, on Netflix. The first iteration of the show has eight episodes with a runtime of 22-25 minutes each.

As far as the show’s second installment is concerned, you would be happy to learn what we know. On July 27, 2021, Netflix gave the show a 16-episode order, which means that at least eight more episodes are yet to come. Unfortunately, a premiere date has not yet been disclosed. But it is worth noting that the series has a quick turn-around time as the first batch of episodes rolled out in less than two months after the animated comedy was commissioned.

Moreover, the events in season 1 largely take place in the second half of the year, hitting annual milestones such as Halloween and Christmas. Therefore, it is possible that the upcoming round might be set in the new year. In that case, it would be exciting for the viewers to get their hands on the second season by the end of 2021 or early 2022. But whether or not that will actually happen remains to be seen. With that in mind, we expect ‘Chicago Party Aunt’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2022.

Chicago Party Aunt Season 2 Voice Cast: Who can be in it?

In the second installment, we are likely to hear familiar voices from season 1. They are Lauren Ash (Diane Dunbrowski/Chicago Party Aunt), Rory O’Malley (Daniel), Chris Witaske (Kurt), Jill Talley (Bonnie), and Jon Barinholtz (Mikey). Others who lend their voice to important characters are RuPaul (Gideon), Katie Rich (Zuzana), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Tina), Ike Barinholtz (Mark), and Michael Patrick Thornton (Stewart). Witaske confirmed that Joel Murray (‘Dharma & Greg’ and ‘Mad Men’) would be voicing a character in the second season, but he did not provide any details.

Chicago Party Aunt Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Although each episode is a self-contained adventure, some overarching themes are apparent in the first season. Since Diane is a big fan of Chicago sports, several episodes center around a sports event, including the Chicago Marathon and a Bears-Packers game. We also learn more about Diane’s equation with her sister and Daniel’s mother, Bonnie. Even though Kurt ends things with Diane, he still has a soft spot for her. Therefore, the second season will further explore Diane’s relationships with the people in her life as she continues to live life to the fullest. So, expect many more sports references, sports events, and the never-ending shenanigans of Diane and Daniel.

Read More: Best Adult Animated TV Shows on Netflix