Choose or Die 2: Will There be a Sequel?

‘Choose or Die’ is a horror film that follows Kayla, a young girl who finds herself in a series of dangerous and twisted scenarios after she starts playing a retro video game known as ‘CURS>R.’ Initially, hoping to claim the game’s $125,000 prize money, Kayla soon learns that something much greater than money is at stake.

The film, directed by debutant Toby Meakins, ends on an ambiguous note, leaving plenty of questions unanswered. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn whether there will be a second installment that continues Kayla’s story. If you wish to learn more about the prospects of ‘Choose or Die 2,’ here is everything you need to know!

Choose or Die Sequel Release Date

‘Choose or Die’ was released on April 15, 2022, by Netflix. The film premiered to a mixed reception from critics, with praise directed towards its performances and ambitious story. However, some criticized the writing and overall execution.

Regarding a sequel, the makers of the film and Netflix are yet to make any official comments on the matter. However, given the film’s open ending, it seems like the makers have left the door open for another installment. Therefore, if the movie proves to be popular with viewers and exceeds Netflix’s viewership expectations, a sequel could very well be greenlit. If a second part is indeed announced in the coming months, it could take roughly a year and a half to complete production. Therefore, viewers can hope to see ‘Choose or Die’ on our screens sometime in 2024, at the earliest.

Choose or Die Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Choose or Die’ features Iola Evans and Asa Butterfield in the lead roles as Kayla and Isaac, two friends interested in video games and computer programming. Eddie Marsan essays the role of Hal, while Kate Fleetwood appears as Laura. Ryan Gage (Lance), Angela Griffin (Thea), and Joe Bolland (Beck) appear in supporting roles. Robert Englund serves as the narrator of ‘CURS>R.’

Given the first film’s ending, Evans and Boland are most likely to reprise their roles in a prospective sequel. Despite his character’s death, Butterfield could return for the second installment through flashbacks or in other forms, depending on the film’s story. On the other hand, Marsan and Gage are unlikely to return as their characters’ deaths mark the end of their story arcs. Meanwhile, Griffin and Fleetwood might reprise their roles, and Englund is likely to continue as the narrator of ‘CURS>R.’ We are also likely to see some fresh faces among the cast for the sequel.

Choose or Die Sequel Plot: What can it be about?

At the end of ‘Choose or Die,’ Kayla conquers the game and receives the grand prize. However, instead of money, she gains access to the cursed symbols embedded in the game’s code. Thus, Kayla turns into a curser. She receives a call from Beck, the game’s developer, and he proposes they work together. The film ends with Kayla resolving to use ‘CURS>R’ only on people who deserve the pain it causes.

A potential ‘Choose or Die 2’ could follow Kayla and Beck as they use the powers of the cursed symbols to impact society. Beck and the game’s philosophy hint at dissatisfaction with reality. Therefore, with Kayla, he could work together to rewrite reality using the cursed symbols. The game appears to be only a part of Beck’s master plan, and we will likely learn more about his true motivations in the second installment. More could be revealed about the conception of ‘CURS>R’ and the origins of the cursed symbols.

