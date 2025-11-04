Chrishell Stause’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Selling Sunset Star?

Born Terrina Chrishell Stause on July 21, 1981, in Draffenville, Kentucky, the Netflix ‘Selling Sunset‘ star has long been a prominent figure in the world of entertainment, film, and television. In fact, although the world primarily knows her as a reality star these days, she actually kickstarted her career as an actress before deciding to switch gears and dive into luxury real estate. She had no idea this one choice would turn her entire world upside down, bringing her not only international fame but also a solid support system in the form of her colleagues as well as fans.

How Did Chrishell Stause Earn Her Money?

Although Chrishell Stause did not have a conventional or comfortable childhood owing to her parents’ struggles “with addiction and mental health,” her passions were always embraced. That’s how she had the confidence and motivation to attend Murray State University for a Theater degree almost as soon as she graduated high school, following which she stuck to the path. She actually graduated in 2003, but it wasn’t until 2005 that her ambition, hard work, as well as perseverance paid off as she landed a significant role in the ABC soap opera ‘All My Children.’

As Amanda Dillon, Chrishell proved her mettle to such an extent that she was soon able to secure key roles in several independent films, including ‘Scaring the Fish Robinu’ (2008). She subsequently starred in a cult classic called ‘The Crimson Mask’ (2009), which further propelled her standing and helped her make her prime-time debut after the soap opera was canceled in 2011. She features in ‘Body of Proof’ (2011), followed by the short film ‘Hot & Bothered’ (2012), and then NBC’s renowned soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives’ (2013-2015, 2019-2021, and 2023).

Chrishell’s acting credits also include ‘Youthful Daze’ (2015-2016), ‘Another Time’ (2015), ‘The Young and the Restless’ (2016), ‘Eve of Abduction’ (2019), and ‘Staged Killer’ (2019). During these 4 years, the rising professional not only served as a guest star in several other productions but also earned her license as a real estate agent before joining the Oppenheim Group. At the same time, she also became a cast member of Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ where her personal and professional experiences have been serving as one of the core plot points across all seasons.

Chrishell has since thrived in the luxury real estate market as well as in entertainment as an actress, host, and public figure, thanks to her ability to find a balance in her hectic schedule. After all, she has since made appearances in shows such as ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (2020), ‘Is It Cake?’ (2023), and ‘The Traitors’ (2025) while also starring in projects like ‘A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story’ (2023), ‘You’re Not Supposed to Be Here’ (2023), and ‘Neighbours’ (2024-2025). As if that’s not enough, she became an author in 2022 by publishing a memoir titled ‘Under Construction’ and then evolved into a host in 2025 for season 3 of Stan Original’s dating show ‘Love Triangle.’

Chrishell Stause’s Net Worth

Since Chrishell Stause has been actively working for over 2 decades as of writing, it goes without saying that she has managed to accumulate significant wealth for herself over the years. While it’s unclear precisely what her income was per project during her early years, we believe her standard rate by the late 2000s was $1,000 per episode and close to $500,000 for indie films. This amount seemingly increased as the years passed, turning to $3,000 per episode and $1 million for movies, only to then rise much higher once she became a globally known reality star.

Chrishell reportedly made $10,000 per episode when ‘Selling Sunset’ was just starting to gain traction, and she now allegedly bags between $40,000 and $1 million per episode on the show. Therefore, although she has never revealed her rates publicly, we can assume she charges in the range of $50,000 per episode to host or star in new shows that are under well-established networks. Then there’s her income through her work as a Realtor Associate at the Oppenheim Group, which is purely her share of the commissions earned after closing deals on luxury properties.

The market dictates the commission to be 3% of the total value, which is split between the buyer and the seller agents, only to then be divided in an 85-15% ratio with their respective brokerages. So, if Chrishell closes 3 deals of properties worth $15 million per month – 36 deals per year – she makes over $1.2 million per year in commissions alone (3% of $15 million = $450,000, $450,000 ÷ 2 x 15% = $33,750, $33,750 x 36 = $1,215,000). We should also mention that the actress, realtor, and author also likely earns a significant sum per year through social media, thanks to her standing as a public figure, brand deals, promotional posts, millions of followers, etc. Thus, taking these aspects into account, along with her likely assets, investments, returns, expenses, and lifestyle, we estimate her net worth to be $9 million.

