In the season 9 premiere of ‘Chrisley Knows Best,’ Chloe spotted her grandfather Todd sitting for a botox treatment that inspired her to write a story titled “The Botox Monster” as a part of her school assignment. Todd was horrified to be referred to as a monster instead of a Prince, especially because he treats Chloe just like his own daughter. If you want to read more, you can head straight to the bottom. Now, here is everything you should know about ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9 episode 2!

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9 episode 2 is slated to premiere on August 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET on USA Network. The network drops new half-hour-long episodes every Thursday.

Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 2 Online?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9 episode 2 can be watched on USA Network at the above-mentioned date and time. In case you miss it, you can also watch the second episode online on USA Network’s official website. If you don’t have an active cable subscription, you can resort to multiple live-streaming platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes of the show are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Apple TV. You can even watch the show on Peacock TV.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode titled ‘Snore Wars,’ Todd will be annoyed at Julie’s snoring habits. This may initiate an argument between the couple, who are also about to celebrate their 25th anniversary to be showcased in the coming episodes. Meanwhile, Faye will have an altercation with a rival delivery establishment.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 1 Recap

The first episode of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9 is titled ‘The Botox Monster.’ The spotlight fell on Grayson, who is now taller than his older brother Chase and the season premiere kicked off with the elder sibling displaying uncharacteristic feelings of envy for Grayson. Elsewhere, Todd’s granddaughter Chloe walked into her grandfather, getting one of his periodical botox treatments which gave her an idea for the fairytale she was told to write as homework. The story is called “the Botox Monster,” which follows Todd’s gradual transformation into a monster because of his addiction to needles.

Todd was heavily distraught upon learning that his granddaughter perceives him as a monster rather than a prince, so he took her out with the intention of pampering her till she changes her opinion. Todd has been the most important male figure in her life because of her father Kyle’s perennial absence. Although Todd was hell-bent on living up to his ideal image of himself, Chloe called him “the Botox Monster” again when he wore an expensive facial mask that appeared scary to her. Chase, on the other hand, realized that he was better at approaching girls than Grayson, who was still awkward around the opposite gender.

Grayson complained about Chase embarrassing him in front of pretty women, which brought in a lot of feedback from their parents. They said that his hatred for being bullied should have motivated him to be more protective about his younger brother Grayson who Chase himself was ironically bullying. Chloe finally admitted that she made fun of Todd because she thought it is mandatory for everyone to get botox. Todd clarified that she doesn’t have to, which reassured Chloe. Chase gave his brother solid advice on how to approach women.

