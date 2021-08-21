In the second episode of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9, an irate Todd found himself unable to fall asleep because of Julie’s snoring habits. He created a separate suite for her to stay in, which raised concern among the kids, who thought they were drifting apart. To know what else took place in the latest episode, take a look at the recap we have outlined at the bottom. Now, let us prepare you for the third episode of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9!

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9 episode 3 is slated to premiere on August 26, 2021, at 9 pm ET on USA Network. New episodes, with a runtime of approximately 22 minutes each, release every Thursday on the network.

Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 3 Online?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9 episode 3 can be watched on USA Network at the above-mentioned date and time. In case you miss it, you can also watch the second episode online on USA Network’s official website. If you don’t have an active cable subscription, you can resort to multiple live-streaming platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes of the show are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Apple TV. You can even watch the show on Peacock TV.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode titled ‘The Grudge Match,’ Faye will air out a grudge she has been holding against Julie’s father for the last 25 years. Being frequent spectators to Faye’s feisty nature, we expect a massive but fun fight between them. Meanwhile, Todd will bribe Chloe for access to more information about the matter.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode titled ‘Snore Wars,’ Todd asked if he could be included in Chloe’s YouTube channel. As soon as he stepped in, Todd was ready to take over, and Chloe did not like that. Todd also began to complain about Julie’s snoring which he has been living with for years. Therefore, it didn’t make sense for him to bring it up now. He tried different methods like using the bed adjustor to lift Julie’s side of the bed and also attempted to use earplugs, but all his attempts were pointless.

Todd then constructed a suite in the house for Julie without her consent or permission, asking her to shift there. Understandably, she despised sleeping in the new room while Todd was getting all the sleep he needed. Their frequent fights had also started to cause unrest in the family and disrupt everybody’s peace. Chase and Savannah discovered that their parents were sleeping in different rooms, causing them to entertain the worst-case scenario.

The brother and sister decided to hold an intervention, and it didn’t go as planned. However, Todd and Julie reassured that a divorce is not in the picture! Meanwhile, Faye started a brawl with a 12-year-old. She was running a grocery delivery business and the other kid, Mikey, also decided to follow her lead. When Mikey’s mother confronted Faye about her incessant bad-mouthing, she not only apologized but also helped Mikey’s business flourish. In the end, Julie wore a mask to tone down her snoring and made up with Todd.

