In the third episode of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9, Nanny Faye resented the presence of Julie’s father, Papa Harvey, in their house. Chase was disturbed by Nanny’s harsh behavior towards his grandfather, so he asked his father to resolve the matter, which goes 25 years back. If you don’t know what happened next, refer to the rest of the recap outlined at the bottom. Now, here is all that you need to know about the fourth episode of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9!

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9 episode 4 is slated to premiere on September 2, 2021, at 9 pm ET on USA Network. New episodes, with a runtime of approximately 22 minutes each, release every Thursday on the network.

Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 4 Online?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9 episode 4 can be watched on USA Network at the above-mentioned date and time. In case you miss it, you can also watch the second episode online on USA Network’s official website. If you don’t have an active cable subscription, you can resort to multiple live-streaming platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes of the show are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Apple TV. You can even watch the show on Peacock TV.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode titled ‘Quitters Never Win,’ Todd and Julie will spend a lot of time with Chloe, their beloved grandchild. Although she is Kyle’s daughter, Chloe has been living with Todd due to her biological father’s struggles with substance abuse. In the upcoming episode, Todd and his wife Julie will teach Chloe how not to be a quitter. Meanwhile, Chase will be unable to recall the date of his anniversary.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode titled ‘The Grudge Match,’ the Chrisleys challenged each other for fun. The siblings soaked in a lot of entertainment out of their rivalry and later checked on Nanny Faye, as directed by their father, Todd. They realized that their Nanny is not single anymore, and Savannah immediately informed Todd about Nanny’s secret love affair. Hence, Nanny’s favorite grandchild is undoubtedly Chase, unlike Savannah, who turned out to be a rat. However, Chase bailed on his grandma to play golf with his grandfather, Papa Harvey (Julie’s father), and also invited him over for poker night.

Nanny was in no mood to mingle with the guest, and when Chase brought that up in front of his parents, Julie blamed Todd for creating a divide in the family. After endless coaxing, Todd finally agreed to talk to Nanny, who once heard Harvey state that his daughter deserves a better man than Todd. Instead of dousing the flames, Todd was riled up to the extent that he confronted Harvey, who then explained that the statement was made 25 years ago. Harvey insisted that he now treats Todd as his own son and if Nanny still had doubts, she should’ve asked him in the first place.

Nanny ultimately agreed to let the matter slide, but a few moments later, Todd was in trouble yet again. He used Chloe to enhance his performance in the real estate market. He had set her up for a playdate with a child whose parents were putting their house on sale. They had no idea that Todd had promised his grandchild to buy her a new bike if she acquired information on the house. When Julie found out, she was furious at Todd, who then apologized for having involved Chloe in his business.

