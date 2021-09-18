Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 7: What to Expect?

In the sixth episode of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9, Todd and Savannah couldn’t see eye to eye on personal as well as business matters. Chase was irked by Nanny Faye’s questionable decision to read tarot cards at the senior center. To know how things ended in this week’s episode, there is a recap outlined for you. Now, check out everything ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9 episode 7 might reveal!

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9 episode 7 is slated to premiere on September 23, 2021, at 9 pm ET on USA Network. New episodes, with a runtime of approximately 22-25 minutes each, release every Thursday on the network.

Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 7 Online?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9 episode 7 can be watched on USA Network at the above-mentioned date and time. In case you miss it, you can also watch the second episode online on USA Network’s official website. If you don’t have an active cable subscription, you can resort to multiple live-streaming platforms such as Fubo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes of the show are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, Spectrum on Demand, and Microsoft Store. You can even watch the show on Peacock TV.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh episode, titled ‘Blind-Sighted,’ will revolve around Todd and Julie as they continue to face problems in their marriage. Starting from Julie’s unpleasant snoring habits to Todd unethically involving his grandkid in his work life, the issues have been endless. Next week, their inability to keep things spontaneous in their marriage will cause conflicts between them. Meanwhile, Chase will have had enough of Todd’s harsh jokes.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode, titled ‘Madam Faye,’ it was pedicure time for Todd and Savannah as they discussed her cosmetics line that Todd is wholeheartedly invested in. He is obsessed with his own work ethic and showed no hesitation in claiming that he is exceptionally great in whatever he does. Savannah was tired of listening to him go on an endless rant about business ideas for her brand, so she needed to find a full-proof way of dealing with him.

On the other hand, Chase couldn’t register Nanny Faye’s newfound love for spirituality which prompted her to visit a nudist colony besides using crystals and tarot cards. She even gained clout at the senior center, where her popularity was spreading like wildfire. Meanwhile, Savannah had replaced Todd with Chase as her “plus one” in social events that she generally attends.

Offended at his daughter’s sudden change of attitude, Todd invited her for lunch, where she revealed that she needs a father and not a business partner. Todd finally owned up to his mistake while Nanny Faye was tagged as a fraud at the senior center despite her efforts to spread joy. It turns out that she had wanted to talk to someone lately, so the family arranged for her to speak with her friends.

