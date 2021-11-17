Christmas Flow Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Originally titled ‘Arranjo de Natal,’ ‘Christmas Flow’ is a French romantic comedy series that leans on a familiar yet popular trope – two radically different people falling in love with each other. In the series, famous rapper Marcus finds himself at the center of a controversy as the lyrics of one of his songs are not well received. On the other hand, there is Lila, a dedicated journalist, and a feminist. Although Marcus and Lila start on the wrong foot, is there any way the two can find themselves on the same page?

Created by Henri Debeurme, Victor Rodenbach, and Marianne Levy, the Christmas-themed show originally premiered in November 2021. While the premise and the general optimism in the storyline are much appreciated, some critics felt that the narrative could have delved deeper into the theme of feminism that it touches upon. Nevertheless, some of you are already waiting for updates regarding the future of this series. So, here is what we know about a potential season 2!

Christmas Flow Season 2 Release Date

‘Christmas Flow’ season 1 landed in its entirety on November 17, 2021, on Netflix. The debut season consists of three episodes, with a running time of 47-54 minutes each.

As for the show’s sophomore installment, here is all we know. Netflix is yet to make a formal announcement confirming whether or not the show will return for another round. Even though the debut season seems to wrap up Marcus and Lila’s story, there may be room for the development of a new installment. It is not unusual for a series to return with a fresh storyline involving new characters.

The formula of an anthology seems to have worked for other romantic series like ‘Modern Love’ and ‘Love Life.’ So, there is hope for ‘Christmas Flow’ as well. But given that the series is set during Christmastime, it would make sense for a new season to land in the days leading up to the holidays, provided the show returns with a new installment. Therefore, if the rom-com series meets the renewal criteria of Netflix and is greenlit by early 2022, we can expect ‘Christmas Flow’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Christmas Flow Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The principal cast members in season 1 are Shirine Boutella (Lila), Tayc (Marcus), Camille Lou (Mel), Aloïse Sauvage (Jeanne), Marion Séclin (Alice), Estelle Meyer (Safia), and Walid Ben Mabrouk (Zak). We also see Sadek and Agnès Boulard feature as Verno and Brune, respectively. If the show is greenlit for a second round, it remains to be seen if any of them will reprise their roles. It is possible that the creators may choose to develop up a whole new storyline for season 2 with new characters. In that case, it is likely that we will see a fresh crop of actors.

Christmas Flow Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the first season, Lila and Marcus first meet at a department store at Christmastime. Although they seem to have some chemistry, Lila immediately gets cheesed off when she realizes that the person she is talking to is Marcus, the rapper. With time, she begins to like him too but doubts about their future set in when it hits her how different they are. In the final episode of the season, Marcus and Lila meet again after a year, and sparks fly between them. And even though Mel tries her best to keep them apart, Marcus realizes that Lila has his heart. Marcus even manages to change Lila’s mind and convinces her to give their relationship a shot.

If there is a season 2, it is unlikely that it will follow Marcus and Lila. On the other hand, we may get to see an unexpected romance blossom between new characters. But since the show seems to revolve around Christmas, feminism, and hip hop, the makers may weave a fresh storyline using the same elements. However, we will only know what the future holds if the show is picked up for another round.

