Christopher Storer, Creator of The Bear, Developing a New Film Titled Creature

Christopher Storer is one of the most popular creators in Hollywood at the moment, with his work on the Hulu comedy-drama series ‘The Bear‘ garnering him critical acclaim. After the success of the first and second seasons of the series, exploring sensitive themes and complex subjects about the cutthroat culinary industry, Storer is developing his next unique offering. Storer is reportedly working on a brand new feature film project, tentatively titled ‘Creature.’ However, details about the film are scarce since it is still in the early stages of development. While a production start date remains unknown, the film is expected to shoot in Los Angeles, California.

According to sources, Storer’s concept for the movie revolves around the themes of grief, loss, and existentialism. The film will focus on the main character, Mike, who deals with severe agoraphobia (an anxiety disorder that causes panic in certain places and situations). Mike’s life takes a downturn when he is forced to confront a family tragedy while handling a difficult breakup. As Mike processes his loss in the tragedy’s aftermath, he encounters the titular “creature.” The small, loud, and opinionated creature is dealing with its own set of existential issues, and his interactions with Mike are likely to provide both with clarity over navigating their similar yet contrasting circumstances.

Storer was reportedly working on developing the movie’s screenplay, which is likely yet to be shopped around to production houses and studios. However, work on the project may have stalled due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The film will only resume work and receive a potential green light once the strikes are resolved. There is currently no word on who could star in the movie since it is in the very early stages of development. Based on the plot details available, the film is likely to be a surreal or absurdist comedy movie with mature themes.

Storer started his career as a director on comedian Bo Burnham’s standup comedy specials. He rose to prominence through his work as a director on the Hulu comedy-drama series ‘Ramy,’ on which he is also credited as an executive producer. Storer is best known for creating and writing the comedy-drama series ‘The Bear,’ starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef struggling to run his deceased brother’s small restaurant in Chicago.

While ‘Creature’ is still in pre-production, Storer is expected first to direct the upcoming crime-drama movie ‘The Winter of Frankie Machine.’ It is based on author Don Winslow’s best-selling book of the same name. Storer is expected to direct the screenplay written by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, while Shane Salerno is set to produce the movie for Paramount Pictures. Storer will reportedly also collaborate with Bo Burnham on a yet untitled project.

Read More: Is The Bear Based on a True Story?