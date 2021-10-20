Chucky Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Chucky’ returns the eponymous character to his roots by shifting the setting to the small town of Hackensack. Chucky has already unleashed his bloody murderous personality on the town while also trying to befriend a lonely teenager named Jake Wheeler. In the second episode, Chucky tries to take advantage of the teenager’s volatile state of mind and pressures him into killing his frenemy, Lexy. Jake subsides the urge and thwarts Chucky’s plan as well.

However, the episode’s ending hints at a dark transformation for Jake as his feelings slowly start to align with Chucky’s ideology. Thus, the next episode is poised to have plenty of twists, and we, for one, cannot wait to watch it. If you are also eagerly awaiting the horror show’s next episode, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Chucky’ episode 3!

Chucky Episode 3 Release Date

‘Chucky’ episode 3 will release on October 26, 2021, at 10 pm ET on Syfy and USA Network simultaneously. The debut season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 40-45 minutes each. New episodes premiere weekly every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Chucky Episode 3 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘Chucky’ episode 3 by tuning in to Syfy or USA Network at the date and time stated above. You can also opt to stream the episode on Syfy’s official website, the Syfy app, and USA Network’s official website. On the other hand, cord-cutters can turn to live TV streaming services such as Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV to watch the new episode.

Chucky Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Chucky’ is titled ‘I Like to be Hugged.’ In the new episode, we are likely to see how Chucky is slowly influencing Jake to become a serial killer. The teenager will try to resist the urges to get revenge on those who he feels have wronged him. Chucky has his heart set on killing Lexy, believing her to be a bad person. Having Jake kill Lexy will undoubtedly be a poetic way for the doll to assert his control over Jake.

Jake could attempt to get rid of the doll to save his family. The doll is likely to end up in the Cross household as Lexy’s younger sister Caroline has already taken a liking to the “good guy” doll. Caroline is another potential candidate for Chucky to take under his wings. It seems likely that Chucky is trying to start his own group of serial killers.

With Chucky’s reign of terror gaining momentum, his arch-nemesis, Andy, is expected to come into the fold. Consequently, major players from the franchise, such as Nica, Kyle, and Tiffany, might not be far behind either. We might also get some more details about Chucky’s past and the tragedy that shaped the killer.

