Chucky Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Chucky’ is every bit enticing as its predecessors with the added twist of a psychological struggle between Chucky and Jake as the serial killer doll tries to convince the teenager to give in to his violent tendencies. Jake, although cautious, slowly begins to succumb to the urges. However, when he fails to be up for the task, Chucky decides to finish off the job for him.

The target, of course, is Lexy, but her friends and sister also inadvertently find themselves in danger. The episode ends with a shocking reveal followed by a gasp-inducing cliffhanger, both of which are poised to make the next entry an even more thrilling experience. If you are wondering about what will happen next in this slasher saga, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Chucky’ episode 4!

Chucky Episode 4 Release Date

‘Chucky’ episode 4 is slated to premiere on November 2, 2021, at 10 pm ET on Syfy and USA Network at the same time. The horror show’s first season consists of ten episodes that are roughly 40-45 minutes in length each. Fresh episodes air on both channels simultaneously on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch Chucky Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘Chucky’ episode 4, cable users can switch their television screens to Syfy or USA Network at the date and time given above. Another option is to stream the new episode on Syfy’s official website, the Syfy app, and USA Network’s official website. Folks without an active cable subscription can watch episode 4 with the help of live TV streaming services such as Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Chucky Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Chucky’ episode 4 is titled ‘Just Let Go.’ In the new episode, we will get a confirmation on the fates of Devon, Junior, and the other teenagers at Lexy’s party. Apart from Oliver, most of the teenagers and Caroline are likely to have survived. Jake will have to deal with the consequences of allowing Chucky to roam free. Lexy is now aware of the threat Chucky possesses. She could confront Jake in search of answers. It is possible that Jake admits to Lexy that he sent Chucky to harm her.

However, seeing Chucky’s unhinged form and the destruction he has caused, Jake might try to put an end to his murderous charade. Lexy and Jake could team up to takedown Chucky. Moreover, the adults and the police might not believe that a doll can commit murders. Therefore, the teenagers will have to rely on their own wits to defeat the killer doll. They could also look for someone who has previously dealt with Chucky. Meanwhile, Chucky will likely have to play smart and maintain a low profile for the time being. It will be interesting to see if the doll once again coaxes Jake into rejoining his side.

Read More: Is Chucky Based on a True Story?