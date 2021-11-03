Chucky Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Chucky‘ presents an engaging tale for the ‘Child’s Play‘ franchise fans as it charts a new course by focusing on how Chucky influences those around him with his manipulative and murderous tendencies. In the fourth episode, we get a glimpse of Chucky’s past and the genesis of his relationship with his partner in crime, Eddie Caputo. The dark reveals echo the impending doom that Jake Wheeler and his friends are facing in the present. Lexy learns the truth about Chucky and reluctantly teams up with Jake to keep the doll away from her family.

However, Chucky strikes again and claims the life of Detective Peyton while putting Caroline’s life at risk. Chucky’s actions seem geared to prove a point to Jake, who he wishes to turn into a killer. We are sure that fans cannot wait to watch whether Jake manages to put an end to Chucky’s reign of terror or falls prey to his machinations. As a result, an exciting new chapter awaits us in the form of ‘Chucky’ episode 5, and here’s everything you need to know about it!

Chucky Episode 5 Release Date

‘Chucky’ episode 5 will air on November 9, 2021, at 10 pm ET on Syfy and USA Network simultaneously. The freshman season contains ten episodes with a runtime of 40-45 minutes each. New episodes are broadcast on both channels at the same time weekly every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Chucky Episode 5 Online?

Folks with an active cable subscription can watch ‘Chucky’ episode 5 on their television screens by tuning in to Syfy or USA Network when it airs. Alternatively, you can watch the new episode on Syfy’s official website, the Syfy app, and USA Network’s official website. Cord-cutters can opt to stream the fifth episode on live TV streaming services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Sling TV.

Chucky Episode 5 Spoilers

‘Chucky’ episode 5 is titled ‘Little Little Lies.’ The episode is likely to focus on Jake, Lexy, and Devon, who will try to search for a way to kill Chucky. However, the serial killer doll won’t sit ideal and could try to attack the teenagers. The trio’s attempts to kill Chucky might end up failing while showing them the true extent of the doll’s powers. Devon and Jake might make some progress towards addressing their romantic feelings for each other. We could also learn about Caroline’s fate, and she is likely to recover from her catatonic state.

The show’s debut season has slowly fleshed out Chucky aka, Charles Lee Ray’s backstory through flashbacks. As the new episode marks the midpoint of the season, it is likely that Chucky’s past and present will collide. We could see the formation of Charles’ relationship with his longtime lover, Tiffany Valentine, while also learning about her current whereabouts. Nica Pierce, a paraplegic woman whose body contains a shard of Charles’ soul, is also likely to appear.

Read More: Is Chucky Based on a True Story?