Chucky Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘Chucky’ finally begins to peel the cover on the true extent of Chucky’s powers. The trio of Lexy, Jake, and Devon decides to eliminate Chucky by destroying the supernaturally possessed doll. They seemingly succeed only to find out that Chucky survived their attack. Chucky transfers his soul into a new doll and continues to terrorize the town. Meanwhile, Jake and Devon share a tender moment that signals the start of a romantic entanglement between the teenagers.

The episode reveals Bree’s big secret, and we learn that she is fighting stage four cancer. We also receive an update on the whereabouts of Tiffany Valentine and Nica Pierce, two fan-favorite characters from the ‘Child’s Play‘ franchise. The shocking twists and addition of Tiffany and Nica hint at a darker and more sinister turn of events awaiting the teenagers in the next installment. If you wish to learn what’s in store for Jake and his friends in ‘Chucky’ episode 6, here’s everything you need to know!

Chucky Episode 6 Release Date

‘Chucky’ episode 6 will release on November 16, 2021, at 10 pm ET on Syfy and the USA Network, at the same time. The horror show’s debut season consists of ten episodes that are 40-45 minutes in length each. Fresh episodes are simulcast on the two networks every week on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch Chucky Episode 6 Online?

To watch ‘Chucky’ episode 6, cable users can tune into Syfy or the USA Network on their television screens at the date and time stated above. You also have the option to stream the sixth episode on Syfy’s official website, the Syfy app, and the USA Network’s official website. Folks without an active cable subscription can watch the upcoming episode with the help of live TV streaming services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Sling TV.

Chucky Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode of ‘Chucky’ is called ‘Cape Queer.’ After their failed attempt at killing Chucky, the trio of Jake, Lexy, and Devon will have the task of figuring out a method of permanently getting rid of the serial killer doll in the new episode. However, they will have to be extra careful since Chucky is on the loose and could target their families. The teenagers have the option of revealing everything they know about the doll’s connection to Charles Lee Ray to the adults.

However, considering the adults might not take them seriously, the trio’s best bet is finding someone who is aware of Chucky’s threat and has dealt with him in the past. Their search could lead them to Chucky’s archnemesis Andy Barclay, who has made it his mission to erase all the Chucky dolls. With Andy heading to Hackensack, his foster sister, Kyle, will likely follow suit as well. The episode could set Andy, Kyle, and the teenagers on a collision course with Chucky, Tiffany, Nica, and Chucky’s cult.

