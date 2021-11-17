Chucky Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Chucky‘ is reaching the business end of its debut season and only gets more compelling with each new episode. The latest episode of the series sees Jake, Lexy, and Devon trying to search for Chucky while also reaching out to Andy Barclay for help. However, until they can receive help or figure out a permanent solution, the teenagers must protect themselves and each other. On the other hand, Chucky isn’t one to remain quiet for long.

The notorious serial killer seizes every opportunity he gets to torment the teenagers, and the sixth episode is no exception. In the episode, Chucky delivers not one but two shocking blows to the trio. The deaths will surely have long-term ramifications on the teenagers and the show’s overall narrative. Naturally, viewers must be curious to learn how the trio will retaliate against Chucky. In that case, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Chucky’ episode 7!

Chucky Episode 7 Release Date

‘Chucky’ episode 7 will premiere on November 23, 2021, at 10 pm ET on Syfy and the USA Network, simultaneously. The freshman season of the horror show comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 40-45 minutes each. New episodes are broadcast on both networks on a weekly basis every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Chucky Episode 7 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘Chucky’ episode 7 by tuning into Syfy or the USA Network on their television screens at the date and time given above. Alternatively, you can also watch the new episode on Syfy’s official website, the Syfy app, and the USA Network’s official website. Cord-cutters can stream the upcoming episode on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, and Sling TV.

Chucky Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 of ‘Chucky’ is called ‘Twice the Grieving, Double the Loss.’ The title likely refers to the murders of Detective Evans and Bree in the previous episode. The deaths are likely to have profound effects on Jake, Junior, and Devon. Following Junior’s feelings of alienation and resentment towards Jake, Chucky could try to coerce him into becoming a killer. The cousins have each lost a parent to Chucky’s machinations but could have contrasting reactions to the incidents.

Although it is clear that the serial killer doll wants Jake dead, Chucky’s exact endgame remains a mystery. Therefore, the teenagers must figure out Chucky’s ultimate goal before he can hurt anyone else. Tiffany and Nica are likely to factor into Chucky’s plot as well. The teenagers could receive help from Andy and Kyle in the upcoming episode, but it remains to be seen if they have all the answers to defeat Chucky once and for all. We might also learn more about Detective Evans’ allegations against Miss Fairchild.

