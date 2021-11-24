Chucky Season 1 Finale Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In ‘Chucky’ episode 7, the serial killer doll continues to further its secretive master plan and succeeds in turning one of the teenagers onto his side. After the loss of their mothers, Junior and Devon are both pretty shaken. The tragedy results in Devon and Jake’s budding relationship breaking down while Junior goes down a dark path. Elsewhere, Andy is on his way to Hackensack, but it might be too late by the time he arrives.

At the episode’s end, Devon, Lexy, and Jake find their lives are in grave danger while Junior completes his transformation into a killer by murdering his own father. Things look bleak for the teenagers, and the upcoming episode could pan out to be a devastating affair. Naturally, viewers must be eagerly waiting for the new episode to learn more about the fates of Jake, Lexy, and Devon. Here’s what’s in store for the trio in ‘Chucky’ episode 8!

Chucky Finale Release Date

‘Chucky’ episode 8 is slated to release on November 30, 2021, at 10 pm ET on Syfy and the USA Network, at the same time. The debut season of the horror show consists of eight episodes, with the upcoming episode serving as the season finale. Episodes of the show are typically 40-45 minutes in length each.

Where to Watch Chucky Finale Online?

To watch ‘Chucky’ episode 8, cable users can tune in to Syfy or the USA Network on their television screens at the date and time stated above. You can also opt to stream the new episode online on Syfy’s official website, the Syfy app, and the USA Network’s official website. Folks without an active cable subscription can watch the upcoming episode on live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

Chucky Finale Spoilers

The season 1 finale of ‘Chucky’ is called ‘An Affair to Dismember.’ The episode’s title suggests that we will see more of the tumultuous relationship between Charles Lee Ray, aka Chucky, and Tiffany both in the past and in the present. Meanwhile, we could also get some answers about the fates of Jake, Lexy, and Devon. Lexy and Jake are likely to survive and could receive some help from Andy or Kyle. On the other hand, chances of Devon surviving are low, but the clever teenager might find a way to thwart Chucky’s attempt to kill him.

At the same time, Devon could also learn some important clues about Chucky’s master plan and the purpose of the various dolls Chucky has assembled. Elsewhere, Andy has arrived on the doorsteps of the Wheeler residence. Therefore, Junior and Chucky will have to dispose of Logan’s body swiftly. A confrontation between Andy and his arch-nemesis Chucky seems inevitable. Along with Andy and Kyle, the teenagers will have to find a way to end Chucky’s cult once and for all.

