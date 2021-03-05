‘City of Ghosts’ is a kids’ animated series that revolves around a group of friends who interview ghosts that inhabit the city of Los Angeles to explore its rich history and solve problems. As they go around the town, they meet different interesting people who have a unique perspective about the city. Created by the Emmy award-winning director Elizabeth Ito, the adventures of the kids impressed many, and the show was praised for its non-creepy perspective of ghosts. The hybrid documentary and animated series now has a considerable fanbase eagerly waiting for its season 2. If you are also curious about when ‘City of Ghosts’ season 2 will return, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

City of Ghosts Season 2 Release Date

‘City of Ghosts’ season 1 dropped in its entirety on March 5, 2021, on Netflix. It consists of six episodes with a runtime of 19-20 minutes each. As far as season 2 is concerned, there is no official confirmation as of now. Season 1 of the series was ordered by Netflix in May 2019, and it wasn’t released until 2021. The show is an anthology series which means there are no loose threads or cliffhangers at the end of season 1. The renewal of season 2 purely depends on the success of ‘City of Ghosts’ season 1. In an interview, director Elizabeth Ito said that most of the pre-production work was wrapped up one week before the coronavirus lockdown.

Although post-production was done remotely, Ito claimed it was not as complicated, which means the show was saved from the worst consequences of the pandemic. Even then, ‘City of Ghosts’ took almost two years in its release. So, If the show is renewed in the next few months, considering all the above-mentioned factors and taking pre and post-production into account, we can expect ‘City of Ghosts’ season 2 to premiere in late-2022.

City of Ghosts Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Most of the characters in ‘City of Ghosts’ are voiced by the real residents of Los Angeles. Blue Chapman, who has been a part of shows like ‘Undone’ and ‘Council of Dads’, lends his voice to Thomas. August Nuñez is the voice behind Zelda. She is best known for her role in the comedy-crime show ‘The Bystanders.’ Kirikou S’hai Muldrow voices the character of Eva. Alex Bonifer lends his voice to Neighbor Steve. The voice cast also includes Honor Calderon, Michael Ren, and Angel Chipagua. Almost all of the main cast members are likely to reprise their respective roles in the second season, should Netflix decide to renew the series. Season 2 might also feature some fresh voices from more LA locals.

City of Ghosts Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 1 of ‘City of Ghosts,’ the characters visit different places around Los Angeles, exploring the city’s rich history while solving problems. They go to a restaurant in Boyle Heights, Bob Baker Marionette Theater, a skateboard shop, and parks, uncovering one mystery after another. They also learn about Tongva (the indigenous people of Los Angeles), Leimert Park’s musical history, and much more.

In the next season, we can expect the Ghost Club to expand their horizons and travel to more places in search of new adventures with a curiosity to learn more. They will interview more ghosts, which will help them learn new things and offer a refreshing perspective on events of the past. We can also expect to see more new characters join the Ghost Club, who will make the series even more entertaining. While season 1 was good, the next season is potentially going to be even better.

