We are into the second episode of ‘City on a Hill’ season 2, and things are already taking a wild turn. Jimmy rats out his brother, and the one who is affected the most is Cathy. She has made up her mind to resolve the entire issue for the sake of her kids. To fully catch up on the latest episode, you can go through the recap at the end. In case you’re already updated, you can check out what ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 3 has in store!

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 3 is slated to release on April 11, 2021, at 10 PM ET on Showtime. The show follows a weekly release pattern, and new episodes air on the network every Sunday.

Where To Stream City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the third episode of ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 on TV by switching to Showtime when the episode airs on the channel. Without cable as an option, you can head to Showtime’s official website or Hulu (with a Showtime add-on), where the episodes release shortly after their premiere. You can also watch the new episode on live TV streaming services such as Spectrum, Hulu LiveTV, SlingTV, Xfinity, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. The episodes can also be accessed on-demand by purchasing or renting them on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 3 is titled ‘Is the Total Black, Being Spoken,’ and it will be delightful to watch Jackie taking charge. She will hatch a plan against the assistant district attorney. Decourcy will hope to use Jenny against her husband. Siobhan will receive some welcome news while Jimmy Ryan will face problems far worse than a guilty conscience. As Cathy plunges deeper into the workings of the underworld, she will most definitely get herself in serious trouble. It will be long before her anger for Jimmy subsides. The Ryans might slowly begin to inch in closer towards problems that might lead to major destruction. And we’re afraid that either Cathy or Jimmy will be one of the casualties. You can take a look at the promo right here!

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 2, titled ‘I Need a Goat,’ shifts its focus from Jackie Rohr and Decourcy Ward. It highlights the character trajectory of the Ryans, the anti-heroes in the show. Frankie Ryan gets caught in a bank robbery because his younger brother Jimmy snitches on him. Frankie’s wife Cathy is utterly disappointed in Jimmy, who turns out to be an informant for the FBI. Cathy is still struggling to fend for her three kids.

Now that Frankie’s secret life has been exposed to the public, Cathy’s business is also crumbling. But Jimmy tries to keep her financially covered as he gives away ten grand. Yet, she refuses to accept anything from him. However, she considers the fact that his money has all come from drug dealing, which gives her an idea to enter the business too. Jimmy gets her started, and she scores her first customer shortly after. Cathy is doing all that she can to keep herself and her family on track.

Meanwhile, Decourcy piles on the Justice Department as Jackie digs into his adversary’s past. Siobhan is dedicated to starting a family. Jenny has finally decided to stop ignoring her mother.

